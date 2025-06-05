Diddy Allegedly Told Cassie’s Friend He Was “The Devil” During Chilling Encounter

BY Caroline Fisher 480 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bryana “Bana” Bongolan recently took the stand in Diddy's federal trial, recalling frightening experiences she allegedly had with the mogul.

Last September, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since, and last month, his trial finally began. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, including life in prison. Several individuals from his past have taken the stand so far, including Cassie, Kid Cudi, Dawn Richard, and more.

Yesterday, Cassie's former friend Bryana “Bana” Bongolan also testified, recalling various instances of alleged abuse she witnessed or experienced. At one point, for example, the fashion designer alleged that Diddy grabbed her and dangled her over a 17th floor balcony. She claims the alleged incident left her with back and neck pain, as well as trauma.

This wasn't the only frightening experience Bongolan allegedly had with the Bad Boy founder, however.

Read More: Diddy’s Defense Asks Cassie’s Friend If She’s Lying During Intense Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 17
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a photoshoot in 2016, she also alleges that Diddy got in her face and told her, “I am the Devil and I could kill you.” It's unclear exactly what led up to the chilling alleged encounter.

During her testimony, Bongolan said she met Cassie in 2013 while working in fashion, per AllHipHop. Allegedly, the two of them frequently took drugs together and went shopping. She detailed one shopping trip in particular, which took a bizarre turn when Diddy allegedly asked Cassie where they were. Allegedly, he then proceeded to send the songstress a list of everywhere they'd been that day, indicating that he'd allegedly been tracking their every move.

Bongolan also alleges that Diddy supplied both her and Cassie with drugs like cocaine, ketamine, and more. She even alleges that she consistently purchased drugs for Cassie, and for the mogul on one occasion.

Read More: Cassie’s Friend Accuses Diddy Of Dangling Her Over 17th Floor Balcony

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy Defense Cassie Friend Testimony Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Defense Asks Cassie’s Friend If She’s Lying During Intense Testimony 732
Cassie's Friend Diddy Balcony Hip Hop News Music Cassie’s Friend Accuses Diddy Of Dangling Her Over 17th Floor Balcony 875
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.5K
Diddy Accuser Drugs Cassie Hip Hop News Music Diddy Accuser Alleges She Bought Drugs For Him And Cassie 989