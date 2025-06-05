Last September, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since, and last month, his trial finally began. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, including life in prison. Several individuals from his past have taken the stand so far, including Cassie, Kid Cudi, Dawn Richard, and more.

Yesterday, Cassie's former friend Bryana “Bana” Bongolan also testified, recalling various instances of alleged abuse she witnessed or experienced. At one point, for example, the fashion designer alleged that Diddy grabbed her and dangled her over a 17th floor balcony. She claims the alleged incident left her with back and neck pain, as well as trauma.

This wasn't the only frightening experience Bongolan allegedly had with the Bad Boy founder, however.

Diddy Trial Day 17

Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a photoshoot in 2016, she also alleges that Diddy got in her face and told her, “I am the Devil and I could kill you.” It's unclear exactly what led up to the chilling alleged encounter.

During her testimony, Bongolan said she met Cassie in 2013 while working in fashion, per AllHipHop. Allegedly, the two of them frequently took drugs together and went shopping. She detailed one shopping trip in particular, which took a bizarre turn when Diddy allegedly asked Cassie where they were. Allegedly, he then proceeded to send the songstress a list of everywhere they'd been that day, indicating that he'd allegedly been tracking their every move.