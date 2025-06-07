Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a former close friend of Cassie's, took the stand in Diddy's federal trial earlier this week. During her testimony, she recalled allegedly witnessing and falling victim to alleged abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.

At one point, for example, she alleged that he dangled her from a 17th floor balcony after storming into Cassie's apartment. Allegedly, he shouted "You know what the f*ck you did!" as he did so. She claims the alleged incident left her with back and neck pain, as well trauma.

The prosecution entered photos of Bongolan's alleged injuries as evidence, per TMZ. They appear to show her wearing a neck brace with a large bruise on her leg. "I called one of my managers and they said, if you're scared of anything else, just go to a chiropractor," she alleged during her testimony.

Diddy Trial

When asked whether or not she told the chiropractor who was responsible for her injuries, she said she didn't. "They asked but I just paid and took the neck brace," she alleged. Bongolan's testimony was far from all the court heard this week, however.

One of Diddy's ex-girlfriends also testified under the pseudonym "Jane." She shared various eye-opening details about the nature of their relationship. She recalled participating in his alleged "freak offs," which she described as alleged drug-fueled sex parties that involved her sleeping with male prostitutes.