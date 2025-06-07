While the Diddy trial has heard from a lot of witness testimonies so far, the jury has also examined certain pieces of alleged evidence. One of the latest to appear in court is an alleged voice message from Sean Combs to an anonymous alleged victim on the stand referred to as "Jane."

For those unaware, Jane alleged that she was a victim of Combs' alleged sex trafficking and that they were in a relationship from 2021 up to his September arrest last year. She alleged that the Bad Boy mogul caused her to feel pressured to participate in alleged sex parties, take drugs to keep them going, and comply with his orders to maintain financial stability.

In the alleged voice message, Diddy and Jane's relationship was the focus. He basically called her out for allegedly giving him the silent treatment and said he would do the same. Combs allegedly told her this wasn't a threat and that they could have "spats," but at the end of the day, he wanted her to "get on her job" and stop "playing games" with him.

In another alleged voice message, the executive speaks on being in Miami and seems to scold Jane for allegedly pressing him about a woman that worked out with him. He allegedly said he can do whatever he wants with whoever he wants, and complained about her moving on or not being able to.

If you want to hear the alleged audio for yourself, TMZ has the alleged clips. While this is all quite unclear, some of Jane's allegations might relate to these alleged audio clips.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For example, she alleged that she felt pressure to party with Diddy despite her concerns with alleged male sex workers not wearing condoms. Also, she alleged that she and Combs arranged for these alleged male sex workers to travel and receive compensation for various alleged "freak-offs."

Elsewhere, prosecutors also pointed to allegations of physical abuse and the role that drugs played in this. Jane allegedly transported them for Diddy, and he allegedly gave her substances to continue her participation in alleged sex parties when she became unenthusiastic or tired.