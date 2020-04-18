new evidence
- MusicNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets New Evidence In Sexual Assault CaseHis accuser is strengthening her case with shocking new revelations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureXXXTENTACION Murder Trial: New Incriminating Evidence Allegedly FoundProsecutors say they are connecting live rounds found in the suspect's home to the murder weapon.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Update: Young Thug Co-Defendant's Calls To Be Used As EvidenceThe judge says prosecutors will be allowed to present the phone calls between Lil Miles and the mother of his child as evidence.By Isaac Fontes
- GossipYNW Melly: New Evidence Reportedly Proves He Shot & Killed His 2 FriendsThe evidence presented reportedly proves that YNW Melly pulled the trigger and killed his two friends.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian Gun Pointing Incident Was FlirtatiousBlac Chyna claims that she has "bombshell evidence" that will disprove Rob Kardashian's abuse claims, once and for all.By Alexander Cole