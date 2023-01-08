It’s been nearly five years since XXXTENTACION’s tragic murder. Ever since, authorities have been working tirelessly to solve the case.

There were originally three arrest warrants out for alleged suspects. However, one of them, Dedrick D. Williams, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. This was not even two weeks after the murder took place.

Although there are a few other people of interest in the case, it certainly seems as though authorities believe Williams really is responsible. A new update from AllHipHop indicates that a new piece of evidence may solidify this.

Prosecutors allegedly believe that they are connecting the murder weapon to the discovery of a live round in Williams’ home. Additionally, they’re reportedly saying his phone pinged at the murder scene a mere one minute prior to the fatal shooting. Of course, this would be RIVA Motorsports in Florida.

The prosecutors also claim to have video footage of the suspect carelessly tossing around $100 bills just a couple of days after the murder. The “SAD!” artist was robbed of about $50,000 in cash at the scene.

This obviously doesn’t look good for Williams and his defence. His legal team is pulling out all of the stops in an attempt to free him though. Just a few weeks ago, his attorneys listed a number of high-profile names as potential witnesses. Among them are 6ix9ine, Joe Budden and Drake.

Furthermore, they really want the latter to testify in the case, alleging that he may somehow be responsible for X’s murder. Of course, the pair of artists were involved in a beef for a number of years. The Florida artist was responsible for accusing the Toronto star of stealing his flow. This was famously on his 2017 track, “KMT” with Giggs.

The murder trial will begin later this month.

