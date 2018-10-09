xxxtentacion murder case
- MusicXXXTentacion Killers Hit With Life In PrisonWe now know the sentence for XXXTentacion's killers.By Ben Mock
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killers Guilty: Twitter ReactsThe three codefendants accused now face mandatory life sentences, yet an official sentencing hearing will come later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Family In Court Awaiting VerdictAfter over twelve hours of deliberation, X's family waits patiently as the rest of the world also awaits a verdict in the rapper's murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial Update: Jurors Want To Review Suspects' Text MessagesThe jury have deliberated for over 12 hours and want to see defendants' Boatwright and Williams' phones the day of and before the murder.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial: Judge Ethers Defense Attorney Trying To Involve 600Breezy To Link Case To DrakeThe case's judge said that the defense is trying too hard to get more celebrities involved for the sake of case visibility and headlines.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial: Drake's Armed Guards Accused Of Blocking SubpoenaAccording to a codefendant's attorney, the Canadian artist's team actively sought to ignore or dismiss the court order.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Trial: Ex-GF Of Defendant Delivers Key TestimonyDedrick Williams's ex-girlfriend dishes on what he had told her about the murder.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Denied Drake's InvolvementRobert Allen, who pleaded guilty and testified against his former codefendants, said he never had contact with the Canadian artist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Murder Trial: Codefendant Mocked Robert Allen For Taking PleaFormer codefendant and now state's witness Robert Allen faced some verbal attacks from codefendant Trayvon Newsome.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeCourtroom Video Shows XXXTENTACION Pull Out Cash At Bank Of AmericaThe trial for the three men accused of killing XXXTENTACION began on Monday. By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Trial To Begin This WeekWhile jury selection is still underway, three of four initial codefendants will stand trial starting sometime this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureXXXTENTACION's Mother To Reveal How Much Money She's Made After Her Son's DeathThe judge is allowing the motion to go forward.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureXXXTENTACION Murder Trial: New Incriminating Evidence Allegedly FoundProsecutors say they are connecting live rounds found in the suspect's home to the murder weapon.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicOne Suspect In The Murder Of XXXTentacion Has Been Denied BondTrayvon Newsome won't be bonded out before his trial for the murder of XXXTentacion begins, contrary to what his lawyer believes he's legally entitled to.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspects Will Appear In Court Together This SpringMichael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams & Robert Allen will stand in front a judge this May before their trail begins.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Granted $10K For Private Investigator: ReportDedrick Williams' was given $10K to hire a private investigator to build his defense in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.