The murder trial in XXXTENTACION’s death is finally getting underway. The Florida native was tragically killed in his home state in 2018.

There has certainly been no shortage of speculations and controversies surrounding the late artist’s death.

Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

On Monday (January 9), a hearing was held for three of the four accused men; Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome. Boatwright’s attorney is allegedly responsible for bringing a significant motion forward. It requires the late “Jocelyn Flores” artist’s mother to reveal how much money she’s made following her son’s death.

His mother and her attorney have evidently been pushing against the motion. They argue that this kind of information is “irrelevant and highly confidential.” “For the reasons set forth, below defendant has no entitlement to the discovery he seeks concerning the assets of Ms. Bernard because the discovery requested by the defendant is not relevant to any matters pending before this court,” writes the attorney, Robert H. Trachman, in court records.

However, the suspect and his team have been successful in arguing the opposite.

Just a few days ago, reports were indicating that there was new incriminating evidence against one of the suspects. Prosecutors say that they’ve found live rounds in Dedrick Williams’ home, which directly connects him to the murder weapon. Additionally, they’re saying that the suspect’s phone pinged at the murder scene just one minute prior to the fatal shooting.

Regardless, Williams and his team are working tirelessly to defend his innocence. Reports from last week indicate that a number of high-profile names are being listed as potential witnesses. This includes Joe Budden, Quavo and even Drake.

Additionally, Williams and his defence team reportedly want Drake to testify in the case. They say the Toronto superstar may somehow have something to do with XXXTENTACION’s murder, basing this off of the beef between the two artists. They say Drake is responsible for rapping about the murder in one of his latest songs, “On BS.” “If he held his tongue on that live, he’d be alive again, damn,” he raps in the track’s second verse.

The jury selection for the forthcoming trial is finally set to begin on Wednesday (January 11).

