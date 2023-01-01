It’s been nearly five years since XXXTENTACION was murdered in Florida at just 20 years old. However, his legacy lives on because of his expressive music that continues to touch his fanbase. However, the Florida native did have a rather controversial past with violent accusations.

The suspect in his murder, Dedrick Williams, has pleaded not guilty. Now, he’s calling on some big names to testify due to their alleged involvement.

XXXTentacion (C) attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

Just a couple of weeks ago, Williams’ attorney listed a bunch of high-profile people as potential witnesses in the case. Joe Budden, 6ix9ine, Quavo, Takeoff (R.I.P.) and Drake are on this list.

New reports from AllHipHop indicate that the alleged murderer really wants Drake to testify at the trial. “The testimony of the said Aubrey Drake Graham is material to the case, and it is necessary to take the deposition of the said Aubrey Drake Graham to prevent the failure of justice,” says the document.

Drizzy and the “SAD!” rapper had a documented beef that began in 2017. Upon the Toronto star releasing his More Life project that year, the Florida native took exception to one of its tracks, “KMT.” X publicly claimed that Drake was stealing his flow and cadence on the song. The track that he’s allegedly ripping off is X’s mega-hit, “Look At Me!”

Williams and his attorney allegedly believe that Drizzy’s talking about the murder in one of his most recent songs, “On BS,” is him talking about the murder. “Damn, maybe I should do a twenty, maybe I should break that twenty, do a ten / Maybe I should break that ten, do a five, then if it gets live, do a five again / If he held his tongue on that live, he’d be alive again,” he raps in the second verse.

Additionally, Williams and his legal team also want DJ Akademiks to testify in the trial. His attorney claims that the media personality consistently makes comments about the case while streaming.

“Mr. Allen, who goes by the stage name ‘DJ Akademiks’ posted his podcast on December 21, where he openly discusses the case, acknowledges being served and states, ‘I am not showing up to court to talk to y’all n****s’. It is clear that nothing short of a court order will ensure Mr. Allen’s participation in a deposition,” the document reads elsewhere.

