Joe Budden has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic within the music industry.

As a result, the media personality has continually seen himself in some controversial headlines.

Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

His most recent comments arrived while making an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast. The “Pump It Up” rapper believes that new rappers shouldn’t get signed solely based on their musical talents. According to him, labels should be requiring up-and-coming artists to additionally take a hip-hop SAT test.

Many artists, especially in today’s fast-paced world, see offers from record labels after one viral song or snippet. However, the former Everyday Struggle host says they should also have to showcase their knowledge about the industry.

“I’ve always felt like there needs to be, like, a hip-hop SAT test that you take before you can get a record deal. Some of you n****s gotta answer some questions, like ‘how do you hold a microphone?’ They’re some of the bare basics you gotta know. If everybody just know everything, with no consequence, with no trial and error, then everybody’s just doing the same sh*t,” suggests the 42-year-old.

The comment comes in response to him and the podcast’s hosts discussing the over-saturation of both the podcast and music industry.

In other recent news surrounding the media personality, he’s been engaging in some heated exchanges with actress Vivica A. Fox. This has been a result of him dissing Megan Thee Stallion while she’s going through the trial for Tory Lanez’s alleged shooting over two years ago.

The Independence Day actress subsequently took aim at the 42-year-old, telling him to “sit your b*tch ass down.” “Y’all mad ’cause the girls right now is ruling in rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sisters is just ruling,” she clapped back.

What do you think of Budden’s most recent comments? Should newer artists have to take something like his “hip-hop SAT test” before signing a deal in the industry? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below.

