Saweetie seems to have responded to Joe Budden’s recent criticism on Twitter, calling the podcast host, “joelisha.” Budden had been upset with the rapper for cryptically addressing rumors about a relationship with Offset.

“Saweetie needs to STFU????? ok joelisha,” Saweetie tweeted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Saweetie attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

Budden had been speaking about Saweetie’s recent track, “Don’t Say Nothin’,” during Sunday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Firstly, he told her to “shut the fuck up.”

“I’m not listening to Saweetie until she answer the question everybody waitin’ for her to answer,” he said. “Did you fuck Offset or not? That’s it.”

Afterward, Budden and his cohosts spoke about the track being released at a bad time. They were referencing the recent death of Takeoff.

“Well, which is why it is bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” Budden then added. “It ain’t the time for that freestyle, because what I heard, I honestly didn’t really hear nothin’ directed to Quavo. I just keep hearing Lil Baby, I keep hearing Lil Baby. And I think people keep confusin’ it with Quavo, like they did last time.”

He went on: “But either way, it ain’t the time for confusion. It ain’t the time for none of that after they just lost they brother and nephew, they ain’t time for that. Sorry, Saweetie, Push it back. You been quiet. No need to shake the table. I hate hip-hop. And did you fuck dude or not?”

Saweetie dropped “Don’t Say Nothin'” on Friday while releasing her six-song EP, The Single Life.

Check out Budden’s comments as well as Saweetie’s response below.

saweetie needs to STFU????? ok joelisha 😍 — iCY MAMiii (@Saweetie) November 22, 2022

[Via]