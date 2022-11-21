Days ago, Saweetie delivered a new project, but immediately, she took hits on social media. Saweetie’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of her major label debut Pretty B*tch Music, but reported delays have kept the album from streaming services. Over the years, Saweetie gave several excuses as to why PBM was indefinitely shelved, but last week, she returned with The Single Life.

On her track “Don’t Say Nothin’,” the Bay Area hitmaker seemed to acknowledge viral gossip. There were rumors that Saweetie was involved with Lil Baby and her explosive breakup with Quavo made headlines. “Why n*ggas always speakin’ on who I’m f*ckin’ on? / He must’ve got excited when I FaceTimed with nothin’ on.”

She raps: “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic’ in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs.“

People quickly called out Saweetie for the purported mention of Quavo as she spoke about someone who told blogs about their personal life. This came amid the mourning of Takeoff, and the public reacted in droves.

Joe Budden seemingly agreed with the masses and took to his podcast to deliver his take.

“It was bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” said Budden. “It ain’t the time for your freestyle. Because what I heard, I honestly didn’t really hear nothin’ directed to Quavo. Like, I just keep hearing Lil Baby and I think people keep confusing it with Quavo like they did last time.”

“But, either way, it ain’t the time for confusion. It ain’t the time for none of that after they just lost they brother and nephew. It ain’t time for that. Sorry, Saweetie. Push it back. You been quiet. No need to come shake the table now.”

I’m sorry but Takeoff passing away doesn’t mean Saweetie should never respond to the disrespect from Quavo. & I’m standing on that. — Queen Nicki💕 (@onikaaaminajj) November 13, 2022

Moreover, Budden added, “And, did you f*ck dude or not?”

