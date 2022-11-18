New music from Saweetie has been a long time coming. However, the Icy Girl came through with a delivery for her fans today (November 18). It may not be her long-awaited Pretty Bitch Music project, but the California native has made a triumphant return with her 6-track EP, titled THE SINGLE LIFE.

Thus far, the opening song “DON’T SAY NOTHIN'” has emerged as an obvious fan favourite. Speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 about it, the rap diva said, “The vibe felt very urgent. It felt very intense but in a good way.

“And it was fun because I was just like, I was venting about all my experiences when I thought that I was dealing with a man that I can trust,” she continued. “[But] then it turns out he had a big mouth. So it was a lot of storytelling and I just put all my experiences into one song. I feel like that sound is the reason why I’m here, and I never want to turn my back on what made me great.”

Elsewhere in her chat with Lowe, Saweetie spoke on her mission to create music that empowers other women. “I made a deal with myself last year. I said, ‘If you’re going to continue to create music, create music for women, create music to empower them, create music to inspire them through my experiences,'” the “My Type” hitmaker revealed.

Describing her work as some of her “most honest” to date, she added, “hopefully, the little girls, the women, the OG women, the grannies, whoever’s listening, I hope it gets them through whatever they’re going through.”

Aside from her six new titles on THE SINGLE LIFE EP, Saweetie also teasted that she’s got something special coming for the Icy Girls and Boys in December.

Stream the rap starlet’s latest arrival on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which song is your favourite in the comments.

THE SINGLE LIFE Tracklist: