interview comments
- MusicBobby Shmurda Confesses That His Commitment To Celibacy Hasn't Been PerfectThe rapper had some relapses, but still seems committed to that lifestyle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Says Rappers Should Have To Take A "Hip-Hop SAT Test" Before Signing Record DealThe former rapper made the comments in a recent appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicNicki Minaj Explains Why She Won't Work With City GirlsNicki Minaj responds to whether she'd work with City Girls in the future. By Aron A.