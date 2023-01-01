The summer of 2022 was a big one for Drake, what with the arrival of his surprise Honestly, Nevermind album. That was an undeniably huge success for him. However, the warmer months also saw the Canadian rapper landing in some hot water with Swedish police.

Specifically, in July, he was detained by authorities regarding marijuana-related charges after partying in Stockholm. As HipHopDX notes, weed is still illegal in Sweden. At the time, Drizzy’s team vehemently denied any claims that he was in police custody.

Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Just a few days later, the father of one shared a document from the Swedish National Police Board. “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” the document reads. It additionally outlined his rights, such as, “know what it is you are suspected of and why you are being denied,” and “receive the aid of a defence attorney who under certain conditions can only be paid by the state.”

During detainment, Drake also had the right to “receive food and rest as needed” as well as “receive the assistance of an interpreter during interrogations as needed.”

While the incident was in the headlines throughout the summer, it’s since been largely forgotten. This is largely due to the arrival of two new albums from the industry behemoth.

Surprisingly, Drake came through at the end of 2022 with some telling footage from the night of his detainment. In a photo dump on his Instagram feed, the father of one shows a clip of him heading towards a Swedish police car while wearing a bright orange sweatsuit.

In his caption, the wordsmith wrote, “The funds are useful / The lyrics are truthful / The suspects are usual / The opps are delusional.” He continues, “The finish line is beautiful / And the disrespect is mutual. See you in ’23.”

Of course, the post has people talking about Drake all across the internet. It’s certainly not the only reason why he’s making waves though. Another video, this one of the artist’s private jet, has been circulating after landing incredibly close to a group of people celebrating on the beach in St. Maarten.

Check it out below

@oneromaine Drake’s private jet, called “Air Drake,” was spotted landing in St Maarten!Air Drake is a Boeing 767 and is worth a whopping $185 Million This is just one of many of Drake’s impressive possessions. #drake #airdrake #stmaarten ♬ original sound – OneRomaineTV

