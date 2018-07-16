XXXTENTACION murder suspect
- CrimeXXXTENTACION's Mom Tells Killers Not To Drop The Soap In PrisonCleopatra Bernard says that the three men sentenced to life for XXXTENTACION's murder will be targets.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Denied Drake's InvolvementRobert Allen, who pleaded guilty and testified against his former codefendants, said he never had contact with the Canadian artist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Trial To Begin This WeekWhile jury selection is still underway, three of four initial codefendants will stand trial starting sometime this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Murder Suspects Face Trial Five Years After Rapper's DeathJury selection for the trial three suspects accused of killing XXXTENTACION began this week By Aron A.
- Pop CultureXXXTENTACION's Mother To Reveal How Much Money She's Made After Her Son's DeathThe judge is allowing the motion to go forward.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureXXXTENTACION Murder Trial: New Incriminating Evidence Allegedly FoundProsecutors say they are connecting live rounds found in the suspect's home to the murder weapon.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureAlleged XXXTENTACION Murderer Says Drake Needs To Testify In TrialThe attorneys are also demanding that DJ Akademiks testify.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeXXXTENTACION's Accused Killer Fears Life Over COVID-19XXXTENTACION's alleged killer wants to be released after alleging an officer gave an inmate coronavirus.By Aron A.
- MusicOne Suspect In The Murder Of XXXTentacion Has Been Denied BondTrayvon Newsome won't be bonded out before his trial for the murder of XXXTentacion begins, contrary to what his lawyer believes he's legally entitled to.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspects Will Appear In Court Together This SpringMichael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams & Robert Allen will stand in front a judge this May before their trail begins.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeXXXTentacion's Murder Suspect Wants Out Of Jail; Asks Judge To Set BondXXXTentacion's murder suspect wants a judge to grant him bond.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Claims Police Violated His Rights: ReportMichael Boatwright is reportedly angry about the way he was treated by an investigator.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's Murder Suspect To Ask His Mom & Baby Mama Hard QuestionsMichael Boatwright will reportedly be taking depositions from XXXTentacion's mom and baby moms.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Murder Suspect Found Mentally Competent For Trial: ReportA court-appointed doctor has determined Michael Boatwright mentally competent for trial.By Aron A.
- SocietyXXXTENTACION Shooting Suspects Give DNA Samples In CourtThe trial surrounding XXXTENTACION's murder continues.By Milca P.
- MusicXXXTentacion's 4th Murder Suspect Pleads "Not Guilty" After ArrestTrayvon Newsome is the 4th murder suspect to affirm his innocence.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspects Flaunted Stacks Of Cash Before His DeathThe video was published weeks before X was shot to death.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Case: 4 Suspects Have Been IndictedThe Broward County Sheriff's Dept. has identified the 2 gunmen in the XXXTentacion murder case.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Evidence Against Him Turned OverXXXTENTACION's murder suspect wants to know what authorities have against him.By Aron A.