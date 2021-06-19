xxxtentacion death
- Original ContentXXXTentacion's "?" Turns 5: Revisiting The Late Rapper's AlbumWe're looking back on the generational influence of XXXTentacion's final album release before his death, "?"By Caleb Hardy
- GramXXXTENTACION's Son's Mom Reacts To The Guilty Verdict: "You May Finally Rest In Peace"The mother of XXXTENTACION's son speaks out after the jury reveals the guilty verdict.By Aron A.
- GramXXXTENTACION's Mother Reacts To Verdict In Murder CaseThe jury found the three man guilty on all counts related to the murder of XXXTENTACION.By Aron A.
- LifeXXXTentacion Trial: Jury Is Out For DeliberationThis trial has been a wild ride that even included the defense trying to get Drake to testify.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Will Not Have To Sit For A Deposition In XXXTENTACION Murder Trial, Judge RulesThe judge in XXXTENTACION's murder case rules in Drake's favor. The rapper won't have to sit for deposition. By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Case: Woman Who Rented Killer's Car Says Defendant Apologized To HerAfter using the vehicle in the rapper's murder, the woman claims one of the men apologized for getting her "caught up."By Erika Marie
- CrimeDrake Dodges Deposition In XXXTENTACION Murder TrialDrake is officially in the clear after a judge granted his motion to avoid deposition in XXXTENTACION murder case. By Aron A.
- CrimeDrake's Legal Team File Motion To Quash Deposition Order In XXXTENTACION Murder TrialDrake's attorney appeared in court to ask the judge to quash the deposition order in XXXTENTACION's murder trial. By Aron A.
- CrimeDrake Ordered To Sit Down For Deposition In XXXTENTACION Murder CaseA judge ordered Drake to appear for a deposition in XXXTENTACION's murder trial. By Aron A.
- CrimeDrake Beef Brought Up In Hearing For XXXTENTACION's Murder SuspectsThe judge didn't think a deposition from Drake is necessary. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureXXXTENTACION's Mother To Reveal How Much Money She's Made After Her Son's DeathThe judge is allowing the motion to go forward.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureAlleged XXXTENTACION Murderer Says Drake Needs To Testify In TrialThe attorneys are also demanding that DJ Akademiks testify.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeDrake, Joe Budden & Other Rappers Named As Potential Witnesses In XXXTENTACION Murder Case: ReportThe attorney for Dedrick Williams reportedly named several other rappers as potential witnesses , including Quavo and Offset. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Debuts Trailer For New "Hip Hop Homicides" Series XXXTENTACION, Pop Smoke, King Von and more are featured in the trailer. By Lamar Banks
- MusicKodak Black Shares His Last Conversation With XXXTentacionThe rapper shared footage of the final conversation he had with X before his passing. By Madusa S.