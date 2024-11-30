XXXTentacion’s Killer Points To Drake In Appeal Brief

Dedrick Williams' attorney is trying to create reasonable doubt.

It's been over six years since XXXTentacion's tragic and untimely death. One of the four men convicted for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting, Dedrick Williams, was handed a life sentence in 2023. He, along with two other men, was found guilty of first-degree murder as well as armed robbery. Now, he's filing court documents for an appeal. According to Law & Crime Network, his petition points to the late artist's alleged feud with Drake, arguing that it proves he could allegedly be an alternate suspect.

Williams’ attorney Mauricio Padilla recently spoke with the outlet, describing how he's trying to create reasonable doubt. "A defendant has every right to defend himself, to show reasonable doubt wherever it may be, and to fully investigate and articulate to a jury an alternate shooter defense or an alternate defense where someone else committed this crime," he explained. Unfounded conspiracy theories suggesting Drake was allegedly involved in XXXTentacion's death are nothing new. With that being said, Padilla noted how he's not necessarily accusing Drake of carrying out the shooting. Instead, he's trying to prove that this lead wasn't looked into and that the investigation was sloppy.

Dedrick Williams' Attorney Discusses Appeal Brief

It appears as though Drake has his own legal issues to worry about these days, however. He recently decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG). The Toronto rapper accuses the label and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He also alleges that UMG could have prevented the release of the song, on which Kendrick accuses him of being a sexual predator. Unsurprisingly, this has since earned big reactions from countless social media users and peers.