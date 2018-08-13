dedrick williams
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Trial: Ex-GF Of Defendant Delivers Key TestimonyDedrick Williams's ex-girlfriend dishes on what he had told her about the murder.By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In PrisonThe attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of the suspects accused of killing XXXTENTACION, believes the footage will prove his client's innocence.
By Aron A.
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Takes Plea, Expected To Testify Against Co-Defendants: ReportRobert Allen has reportedly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He is expected to testify for the state.By Erika Marie
- GossipXXXTentacion's Murder Was Pre-Meditated, According To New BookAccording to Jonathan Reiss, the author of a new book about XXXTentacion's life and death, the superstar rapper's murder was pre-meditated.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Wants More Cash For Private InvestigatorDedrick Williams is demanding more money as he is in need of a private investigator.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeXXXTENTACION's Accused Killer Fears Life Over COVID-19XXXTENTACION's alleged killer wants to be released after alleging an officer gave an inmate coronavirus.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Granted $15K To Hire Forensic ExpertDedrick Williams is allowed to consult a forensic expert as part of his defence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants $15K For Forensic Expert: ReportDedrick Willaims wants his own forensic expert to prove his own innocence.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTATION Murder Suspect Wants $10K For Gang Expert To Testify: ReportOne of the suspects in XXXTENTACION is asking for $10K to hire a gang expert to testify.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Granted $10K For Private Investigator: ReportDedrick Williams' was given $10K to hire a private investigator to build his defense in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.
- SocietyXXXTENTACION Shooting Suspects Give DNA Samples In CourtThe trial surrounding XXXTENTACION's murder continues.By Milca P.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder: Prosecutors Want Blood & DNA Samples From SuspectsThe prosecutors want hair, blood, fingerprints and other samples from the suspects bodies.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Murder Suspect Wants $10K For His Own Private InvestigationDedrick Williams wants his own private investigator in order to determine whether there's actual evidence proving he committed a crime.By Aron A.