LeBron James Slights Drake By Rapping To Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off"

No reconciliating anytime soon.

LeBron James and Drake used to be very close. They were the biggest stars in sports and hip hop, respectively, and they understood the trials and tribulations with wearing the crown. The bond they shared has gone out the window in 2024, however. LeBron James, a Los Angeles Laker, has seemingly sold his Drake stock and gone all in on L.A. superstar Kendrick Lamar. Bron went to Lamar's "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth, and was seen dancing in the audience. On Friday, the Laker was seen rapping to one of Lamar's new songs during warm ups.

LeBron James was filmed warming up before a Lakers game on November 29. Business as usual, except for the song blaring through the speakers. "TV Off," the most viral song off Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX, was playing. Bron decided to subtly co-sign the song by rapping along to it while he was shooting. He sang the "Mustard!" chant that has blown up on social media. He also rapped Kendrick Lamar's hook, which incorporates the title of the song. The instrumental takes over during the next part of the song, but Bron doesn't miss a beat. He continues to dance while taking shots.

LeBron James Attended Dot's "Pop Out" Concert

LeBron James loves to show how current he is with new releases. The NBA superstar trying and failing to rap the lyrics to new songs has been a meme long before Lamar's "Mustard!" chant. The thing is, LeBron knows the words to "TV Off." All throughout the beef, the legendary athlete has been plugged in to what Kendrick Lamar has been doing. He was filmed dancing to Lamar's "Not Like Us" in a club, and he once again knew every word to the song. This detail, while seemingly small, is notable. Drake seems to have noticed, as the Toronto rapper unfollowed LeBron James on Instagram a few months back.

The most intriguing aspect of LeBron's Kendrick Lamar fandom is probably the recent Apple ad he did. The Lakers superstar promoted a brand new beats pill with none other than Drake's mentor, Lil Wayne. The same Wayne who felt slighted by the fact Kendrick Lamar was chosen to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show over him. Lamar even referenced this resentment on the opening song of his new album. LeBron James' allegiance shifted in a major way in 2024, and it looks as though he's sticking with team K. Dot.