Kendrick Lamar Meets LeBron James In Resurfaced Clip Amid Drake Freestyle Drama

Fans are still building context around the supposedly-named "Fighting Irish" freestyle.

Drake's new Conductor Williams-produced freestyle, supposedly titled "Fighting Irish," is more likely than not a message to LeBron James. For those unaware, the NBA legend showed love to both him and Kendrick Lamar during their battle, but by attending "The Pop Out" and supporting GNX, many fans feel like he took a side. Drizzy feels the same way, and the themes of betrayal and friendship on the track seem particularly aimed at Bron thanks to particular lyrical references. Still, some OVO Stans might be misguided in assuming that this is a new development at all when it comes to LeBron's admiration of the Compton lyricist.

In fact, a clip from around 2012 recently resurfaced of Kendrick Lamar supposedly meeting LeBron James for the first time. This, along with other examples, show how he's always shown love to both MCs, even during their beef. That, however, was mostly up to the release of "Not Like Us." Since then, it's hard not to assume some sort of tension between the Los Angeles Laker and Drake, especially as they tend to say a lot with a little on social media.

LeBron James Meets Kendrick Lamar In Resurfaced Clip Amid Drake's Shots

With that in mind, omission is basically the same as a statement, and Drake or LeBron James could've easily cleared this up by this point if there wasn't a real issue on the table. Even OVO's Chubbs seemed to support this theory via an Instagram like, which is sadly equivalent to confirmation in today's social media discourse. In other words, everyone's running with this and drawing more connections in this situation, and at the end of the day, both sides are understandable. It's just the natural consequence of massive celebrity moments that both superstars now have to deal with.