Drake Appears To Tease More Conductor Williams Collabs And Fans Couldn't Be Happier

This duo has gotten a lot of love since "8AM In Charlotte."

Drake's recent freestyle over a Conductor Williams beat lit the rap world on fire to kick off 2025, even if we don't even know if its brief release via the producer's YouTube channel was all that intentional. Nevertheless, people dove into his bars and into the sample beat with a lot of excitement, and the result was a melancholy and frustrated lyrical display of friendship, betrayal, and all the post-battle narratives that you've heard ad nauseam from OVO Stans and Kendrick Lamar supporters alike. Regardless of how intentional this move was or not, Drizzy knows how much his fans love this kind of craft from him.

As such, Drake made his fans even more excited for 2025 by seemingly teasing more collabs with Conductor Williams. He posted a picture of a couple of cables on his Instagram Story, which is one of the first images that pops up when you search "conductor" on Google. Maybe this is just a reach, but either way, we can probably expect more from this duo in the future. Fans first began to praise their chemistry via For All The Dogs' "8AM In Charlotte" in 2023, with "Stories About My Brother" landing on that album's Scary Hours 3 deluxe version just a couple of weeks later.

Drake Teases More Conductor Williams Team-Ups

Given the quality of these cuts from both a production and verse standpoint, Drake and Conductor Williams fans hope that they can continue to bring out the best in each other. As for this new freestyle – supposedly titled "Fighting Irish," one of various alleged references to the supposed LeBron James beef – there are still many questions around its existence and how it surfaced in the first place, especially after UMG seemed to take it down.