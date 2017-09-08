collabs
- MusicCardi B Thinks People Get Backlash For Liking Her, Speaks On Female CollabsThe Bronx MC addressed her fake haters and also spoke on how unique and special each player in the femcee field is right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Shows Off New Wu-Tang Clan-Inspired ChainSnoop's new chain pays tribute to the legendary group.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA & Lizzo Recorded A "Handful Of Tracks": "She Gets Me"Lizzo lent a helping hand on "F2F," and we may hear more from these two if a deluxe version of "SOS" hits the streets.By Erika Marie
- MusicJack White Reflects On Working With Jay-Z & Teases Unreleased TracksJack White discusses working with Jay-Z ahead of his new album, "Fear of the Dawn."By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage And Drake Collabs Are Based On Brotherhood, Not MoneyDrake and 21 Savage trust that the financial side of things will always go smoothly.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicDoja Cat Says She Collaborated With J.I.D & Smino To Help Grow Their PlatformsDoja Cat says she collaborated with Smino and J.I.D to help them grow their platform.By Cole Blake
- SneakersTravis Scott Hooks Up DJ Khaled With Some Rare Jordan & Nike CollabsA care package from Travis would be nice right about now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAsian Doll Wants To Work With Kash Doll & Dream Doll "Just To Body Them"Somehow, Cuban Doll was left out of this Doll Drama.By Alex Zidel
- Music6LACK Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With J. ColeCould J. Cole be appearing on 6LACK's new album?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTM88 Shares List Of Collabs For Next Project Including Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug, & MoreTM88 is making music with everybody on his new project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Declares He Will Never Do Another Feature In His CareerLupe Fiasco is done working with other rappers.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz Announces "Bigger > You" With Drake & Quavo Drops Tonight2 Chainz, Drake and Quavo will be reminding you of their superiority tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Details Insane List Of Upcoming CollaborationsTory Lanez gets by with a little help from his friends. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Teases Collabs With A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott & Lil Uzi VertWe see you, Kanye.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Gave Metro Boomin $1 Million To Come Out Of Retirement For A DayMetro is poised to open up Gucci Mane's upcoming "Evil Genius" project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem & Big Sean Have More Collaborations On The WayBig Sean says a couple more collabs with Eminem wouldn't hurt.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Wayne's Next Album: 5 Producers We Want To SeeIt's time for Lil Wayne to start making a few calls.By Mitch Findlay