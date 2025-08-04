Conductor Williams Confirms He's Got More Drake Collabs To Drop

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 286 Views
Conductor Williams More Drake Collabs Hip Hop News
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures during the third quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
As for when we will hear these Drake and Conductor Williams collaborations, the producer has a more complicated story.

"8AM In Charlotte" is a fan-favorite Drake track from this decade, and also his first collaboration with producer Conductor Williams. It wasn't his last, but based on a new Bootleg Kev interview with the beatsmith, we might get many more where that came from.

Kev asked Williams about the 6ix God, opining that he gave the Toronto superstar some of his best work of the last decade. However, when he went into just a little bit more detail about their work together, Conductor revealed he knows just as much as we do.

"Yeah, there's more," he remarked in a clip caught by ALMIGHTEE. on Twitter. "There's more. I don't know if y'all are ever going to hear it. *laughs* But there's more." Then, Bootleg Kev asked Conductor Williams whether or not he has beat placements on Drake's upcoming album Iceman. "I don't know, man," he answered. "I don't know anything about [the] music [releases] or anything."

Maybe the Missouri native is just keeping surprises under wraps until the LP is ready to come out. But then again, it's not uncommon for artists and producers to not control whether or not their music is coming out.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

On one hand of the hype cycle for Drake's Iceman, you have these conversations about potential collaborations with Conductor Williams and many more. In other words, the pure musical and content conversation. But elsewhere, folks are also speculating on whether or not this will be Drizzy's final album under UMG, his label that he's currently suing for defamation.

What's The Dirt? and DJ Akademiks are two media pages floating this presumption around, which makes sense given the lawsuit. The latter particularly theorized that the label might not want to push Iceman commercially if it's really their last partnership.

At the end of the day, we'll see how all of this pans out once the album comes out. Whether or not Conductor Williams' mastery will show up on it or not is a question we're happy to wait on. Perhaps they will drop more informal loosies like that freestyle from the top of 2025 that caused a lot of drama due to its supposed LeBron James and other beef-related allusions.

