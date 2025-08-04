Conductor Williams Confirms He's Got More Drake Collabs To Drop

"8AM In Charlotte" is a fan-favorite Drake track from this decade, and also his first collaboration with producer Conductor Williams. It wasn't his last, but based on a new Bootleg Kev interview with the beatsmith, we might get many more where that came from.

Kev asked Williams about the 6ix God, opining that he gave the Toronto superstar some of his best work of the last decade. However, when he went into just a little bit more detail about their work together, Conductor revealed he knows just as much as we do.

"Yeah, there's more," he remarked in a clip caught by ALMIGHTEE. on Twitter. "There's more. I don't know if y'all are ever going to hear it. *laughs* But there's more." Then, Bootleg Kev asked Conductor Williams whether or not he has beat placements on Drake's upcoming album Iceman. "I don't know, man," he answered. "I don't know anything about [the] music [releases] or anything."

Maybe the Missouri native is just keeping surprises under wraps until the LP is ready to come out. But then again, it's not uncommon for artists and producers to not control whether or not their music is coming out.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

On one hand of the hype cycle for Drake's Iceman, you have these conversations about potential collaborations with Conductor Williams and many more. In other words, the pure musical and content conversation. But elsewhere, folks are also speculating on whether or not this will be Drizzy's final album under UMG, his label that he's currently suing for defamation.

What's The Dirt? and DJ Akademiks are two media pages floating this presumption around, which makes sense given the lawsuit. The latter particularly theorized that the label might not want to push Iceman commercially if it's really their last partnership.