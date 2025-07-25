It's been an undoubtedly tough year or so for Drake. In 2024, he got wrapped up in what became an extremely viral lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar. This resulted in several scathing diss tracks, and unfortunately for the Toronto MC, most crowned his rival the winner. He later sued Universal Music Group, alleging that the company artificially inflated the success of the Compton rapper's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He has been able to celebrate some big wins amid all of this too, however.

Drake continues to smash streaming records, sell out shows, and headline major music festivals. He's even currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. He premiered the second single of the project, "Which One?" featuring Central Cee, during the second installment of his streaming series yesterday (July 24).

He also ended the stream with a short snippet of an unreleased song before promising that ICEMAN is indeed "coming soon," as captured by @skyyhh on X.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

For now, Drake's upcoming album does not have an official release date that fans know of, though it is expected to drop sometime this year. During his own stream yesterday, Adin Ross claimed that Drake texted him, "Just be patient, guys. The album is loading."

Drake dropped his first single of the album, "What Did I Miss?," earlier this month. In it, he reflects on the fallout of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him when he needed backup the most. "Last time I looked to my right / You n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love / Hang around p*****s who try me?," he rhymes.