Earlier this month, Drake dropped off his new single, "What Did I Miss?" The song was quick to make headlines, as in it, he references his explosive battle with Kendrick Lamar. The Toronto rapper calls out those who failed to have his back amid the beef, and makes it clear that he hasn't forgotten.

“Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me," he rhymes. "How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?” Almost immediately, the track topped both Spotify and Apple Music charts. It was also reported last week that it was headed for a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

That is officially the case, as according to Chart Data on X, it debuted at No. 2. "What Did I Miss?" is set to appear on Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN. At the time of writing, it does not have an official release date. He previewed various unreleased songs from the project during a livestream a couple weeks back, getting listeners eager to hear what's to come.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

While the song has been a commercial success, it's earned mixed reactions from Drizzy's peers. Some, like Travis Scott, have had nothing but nice things to say about it. Others, like Charlamagne Tha God, weren't as nice. On The Breakfast Club recently, the host roasted Drizzy for the guns that appear in the accompanying music video. He admitted that he found it incredibly corny.

"It's a cool record, I mean Drake can rap, Drake can make music we know that. But y'all don't think it's extremely corny for him to be in a video surrounded by guns?" he asked. "Why is he in the video surrounded by guns? What is the point?"