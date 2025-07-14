Drake Concludes Wireless Festival Takeover With Global-Themed Day Three Setlist

Drake Wireless Festival Day Three Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This weekend, Drake became the first artist in history to headline all three days of Wireless Festival in London.

This weekend, Drake became the first artist in history to headline all three days of Wireless Festival, and he certainly didn't disappoint. The Toronto rapper kicked off his set last night by bringing out Central Cee. The two of them performed a new collaboration they have on the way, which at the time of writing, does not yet have an official release date.

After that, he was joined by Popcaan for a performance of Wizkid's 2017 hit, "Come Closer." Drake went on to perform tracks like "Who Told You," "Signs," "Controlla," "Find Your Love," and more before bringing out another special guest. Rema then took the stage for "Is It A Crime," "Favourite Girl" with Darkoo, and "Calm Down."

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

Drake closed his set with "Hotline Bling, "Nokia," and a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," per Kurrco. In total, the set lasted roughly 40 minutes, making it the shortest of his three nights at Wireless Festival.

On night one, he catered to R&B fans and brought out special guests like Lauryn HillMario, and Bryson Tiller. On night two, he was joined by the likes of 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Latto, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Dave, Skepta, and more.

He even performed his newest track, "What Did I Miss?," live for the first time. In it, he reflects on his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him amid the battle.

Drake Wireless Festival Day Three Setlist (Sunday, July 13)

1. Unreleased song with Central Cee
2. Come Closer (featuring Popcaan)
3. Who Told You
4. Signs
5. Controlla
6. Too Good
7. Find Your Love
8. Work
9. Passionfruit
10. No Guidance
11. Hold On, We're Going Home
12. One Dance
13. Is It A Crime (featuring Rema)
14. Favourite Girl (featuring Darkoo & Rema)
15. Calm Down (featuring Rema)
16. Hotline Bling
17. NOKIA
18. I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston cover)

