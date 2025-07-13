Drake Kicks Off Day 3 of Wireless Festival With The Preview Of A New Central Cee Collab Dropping Friday

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1092 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake and Central Cee perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake announced that Central Cee will be apart of the upcoming OVO Fest at the UK rappers Toronto concert in April 2025.

Drake three-night Wireless Festival performance has become one to remember. 

In London, the “Best I Ever Had” hitmaker made the headlining performance a chance to invite a who’s who of guest to rock out with the boy. To kick off day 3, Drake shared a snippet of a new collaboration between him and Central Cee on the way. The crowd would erupt as the new song previewed. 

The preview follows Drake and Central Cee rocking out together on day 2 of Wireless Festival, alongside other U.K. superstars such as Dave, J Hus, and Skepta. Drake would inform the crowd that the new collaboration will arrive on all streaming platforms on Friday (July 18)

The preview reached social media immediately after it was played. It remains unknown if the track will appear on Drake’s upcoming album, ICEMAN. The new collaboration will be the follow-up to Drizzy’s latest single, “What Did I Miss.”

Drake debuted the album's lead single on day 2 of his Wireless Festival headliner. The Central Cee preview joins a laundry list of surprise guests, including Mario, Latto, Sexyy Red, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

MORE: HotNewHipHop Has Officially Brought Back Song And Mixtape Ratings

Drake & Central Cee Song

Fans have shared their thoughts on the new snippet across social media. Naturally, it receives mixed reviews. In one of the earliest reactions, a fan commented, “As a Drake fan I really don’t want UK drake on Iceman.” 

Another fan who wasn’t feeling the new collaboration tweeted, “We dont want it.” 

Other comments favored Drake and Central Cee’s chemistry. One fan tweeted, “Drake went off,” while another tweets, “Can’t even lie this song of the summer THAT SHIT HARD.”

The 6 God's forthcoming album is scheduled for a 2025 release. He promised the album would be released this year while hosting a livestream with Adin Ross. A release date for the album has not been revealed yet.

Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR will hit the road later this summer in support of their chart-topping joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which features "Nokia" and "Gimme A Hug."

MORE: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake’s Day 2 Wireless Festival Setlist Revealed 393
Wireless Festival 2025 Music Drake Shows Love To The UK, Brings Out Skepta, Central Cee, & Dave At Wireless Festival Day 2 685
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One Music Drake Debuts "What Did I Miss" Live At Wireless Festival 545
drake-responds-to-fk-kendrick-chant-hip-hop-news Music Drake Responds To "F**k Kendrick" Chants During Second Night Of Wireless Festival 4.7K
Comments 4