Drake three-night Wireless Festival performance has become one to remember.

In London, the “Best I Ever Had” hitmaker made the headlining performance a chance to invite a who’s who of guest to rock out with the boy. To kick off day 3, Drake shared a snippet of a new collaboration between him and Central Cee on the way. The crowd would erupt as the new song previewed.

The preview follows Drake and Central Cee rocking out together on day 2 of Wireless Festival, alongside other U.K. superstars such as Dave, J Hus, and Skepta. Drake would inform the crowd that the new collaboration will arrive on all streaming platforms on Friday (July 18)

The preview reached social media immediately after it was played. It remains unknown if the track will appear on Drake’s upcoming album, ICEMAN. The new collaboration will be the follow-up to Drizzy’s latest single, “What Did I Miss.”

Drake debuted the album's lead single on day 2 of his Wireless Festival headliner. The Central Cee preview joins a laundry list of surprise guests, including Mario, Latto, Sexyy Red, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake & Central Cee Song

Fans have shared their thoughts on the new snippet across social media. Naturally, it receives mixed reviews. In one of the earliest reactions, a fan commented, “As a Drake fan I really don’t want UK drake on Iceman.”

Another fan who wasn’t feeling the new collaboration tweeted, “We dont want it.”

Other comments favored Drake and Central Cee’s chemistry. One fan tweeted, “Drake went off,” while another tweets, “Can’t even lie this song of the summer THAT SHIT HARD.”

The 6 God's forthcoming album is scheduled for a 2025 release. He promised the album would be released this year while hosting a livestream with Adin Ross. A release date for the album has not been revealed yet.