Iceman Toronto Co-Owner Speaks On Drake Collaboration For "ICEMAN" Rollout

BY Devin Morton 750 Views
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Iceman Toronto co-owner Jake Silva discussed working with Drake on "ICEMAN EPISODE 1" ahead of Drake's next album.

On Friday, Drake embarked on a livestream, titled "ICEMAN EPISODE 1." The stream is the first chapter in Drake's rollout for the album of the same name, which he's been teasing online for a while now. During the stream, Drake drives around Toronto in a truck with "ICEMAN" branding on the side, opening the stream in the warehouse. Now, Jake Silva, one of the owners of Iceman Toronto, the company Drake worked with to make the stream possible, is speaking about everything.

Silva spoke to CTV News about the collaboration. He said that during the first half of the livestream, an estimated "200 calls" came in. He discussed how the collaboration came to be, adding that it was short notice and that he only received a call from Drake's team on Wednesday afternoon asking if he'd be willing to lend the warehouse to them for a shoot.

“During the actual livestream, it was pretty crazy [...] People from all over North America started calling us,” he said. “My father’s phone started blowing up from a lot of our customers.” Silva's father started Iceman Toronto over 40 years ago, and he has been working alongside him since 2011.

“I have a few friends, close friends, that have worked with Drake’s team before in the past, and there have been hints for a while that he was working on some sort of project that bears the name, or some affiliation with the name Iceman," Silva continued. "We’ve been getting hints of that for a while.”

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

Silva also commended the professionalism shown by Drake and his team. “Before they started filming, it was pretty chaotic. I was extremely impressed," he said. "They were very respectful of the fact that we were still running the business while this whole thing was taking place.”

"ICEMAN EPISODE 1" concluded with Drake formally releasing "What Did I Miss?," the presumed lead single from his next project. The album still does not have a release date, but fans could see more collaborations with Iceman Toronto as he continues to roll it out.

