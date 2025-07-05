Drake came through with an eerie livestream this evening in which he debuted a new song called "What Did I Miss?" Throughout the livestream, we saw the artist inside of a warehouse with Iceman branding all over the place. Drizzy was even wearing an Iceman hoodie, denoting that a new project is, in fact, on the horizon.

At the time of writing this, the livestream is still going on, and the artist is driving around in a truck while playing more music. Meanwhile, fans are currently in the midst of digesting "What Did I Miss?" which was your typical mix of Drake rapping and singing. However, fans were curious to see if there would be any shots taken at Kendrick Lamar.

Well as it turns out, there were. At one point in the song, Drizzy says "I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since 'Headlines.'" The reference to the "Pop Out" is a clear shot at Lamar, who held a Pop Out concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth in 2024. This concert happened just one month following the pair's infamous beef.

Drake - What Did I Miss?

With the livestream ongoing, fans are confused as to what is going on. The artist isn't exactly being forthcoming with any of this. Instead, he is driving around in a large Iceman van while playing music. Some of it is more lowkey, and we can hear Drake rap about the company he keeps and the relationships he has had to end.

There are shots of the back of the van, where we can see a phone number and a website. The website in question is called The-Iceman.com. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be working right now. As a result, fans cannot access anything.