Drake recently held a livestream and Toronto truck-driving session on Friday night (July 4) to officially start his new album ICEMAN's formal rollout. This follows a lot of teases, social media hints, and other speculative interpretations of his recent moves, and fans can't wait to find out what it sounds like.

At the end of the Toronto superstar's livestream over the weekend, a graphic read that the new project is "coming soon," as caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter. How soon is soon? Fans hope it's as early as next week. But when it comes to an actual release timeline, we have no solid indication to go by from any source.

Nevertheless, Drake's new song "What Did I Miss?" should certainly hold die-hards over until we get ICEMAN in full, or perhaps more singles. After all, that wasn't the only song he teased during the livestream.

But the new official single immediately caused a lot of fan speculation due to the many shots at "traitors" in the Kendrick Lamar battle. That came up both lyrically and possibly sample choice-wise.

Taylor Rooks Drake

But Drake's other teased song during this ICEMAN livestream, presumably titled "Supermax," contains less negative references. Taylor Rooks confirmed that the "Taylor" he recalled a conversation with on the new cut is, in fact, her.

We will see whether or not the new album contains more direct references to certain individuals in the 6ix God's life. On the other hand, it could fill up with subliminals and general clap-backs to so much hate around him these days.