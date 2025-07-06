Drake Promises His New Album "ICEMAN" Is "Coming Soon" After Fiery Disses

Drake New Album ICEMAN Coming Soon Hip Hop News
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake released the new song "What Did I Miss?" to fully kick his new album "ICEMAN" into full gear, and it's got plenty of shots to take.

Drake recently held a livestream and Toronto truck-driving session on Friday night (July 4) to officially start his new album ICEMAN's formal rollout. This follows a lot of teases, social media hints, and other speculative interpretations of his recent moves, and fans can't wait to find out what it sounds like.

At the end of the Toronto superstar's livestream over the weekend, a graphic read that the new project is "coming soon," as caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter. How soon is soon? Fans hope it's as early as next week. But when it comes to an actual release timeline, we have no solid indication to go by from any source.

Nevertheless, Drake's new song "What Did I Miss?" should certainly hold die-hards over until we get ICEMAN in full, or perhaps more singles. After all, that wasn't the only song he teased during the livestream.

But the new official single immediately caused a lot of fan speculation due to the many shots at "traitors" in the Kendrick Lamar battle. That came up both lyrically and possibly sample choice-wise.

Read More: Drake References His Opp Rick Ross' Canada Fight On New Song "What Did I Miss?"

Taylor Rooks Drake

Drake's targets, presumably including LeBron James and Future, had plenty of jabs in store for them on "What Did I Miss?" It's also worth mentioning Kendrick himself, Tyler, The Creator, The Weeknd, DeMar DeRozan, Rick Ross, and probably many others who caught either vague allusions or possible direct disses on the new record.

But Drake's other teased song during this ICEMAN livestream, presumably titled "Supermax," contains less negative references. Taylor Rooks confirmed that the "Taylor" he recalled a conversation with on the new cut is, in fact, her.

We will see whether or not the new album contains more direct references to certain individuals in the 6ix God's life. On the other hand, it could fill up with subliminals and general clap-backs to so much hate around him these days.

Hopefully ICEMAN comes out relatively soon, but we're also not holding our breath for a summer or even fall release. As long as the LP is the high quality we've come to expect, we will be patient with its creation.

Read More: Future Seemingly Responds To Drake's Shots On "What Did I Miss?"

