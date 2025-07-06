Taylor Rooks Seemingly Responds To Drake's Mention In Unreleased Song From "ICEMAN" Livestream

drake-taylor-rooks-supermax-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Taylor Rooks speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City.
Drake and Taylor Rooks have a longstanding friendship, which Rooks has always maintained is nothing more serious than that.

On Friday (July 4), Drake livestreamed the first episode of his new ICEMAN series, which is part of the rollout for the album of the same name. He previewed several new songs that had fans buzzing on social media. On one song, which is reportedly called "Supermax," Drake spoke about a woman named Taylor who gave him some advice during a night out.

"I was talking to Taylor over drinks, and it was getting deep / 'Not everyone can handle this pressure and, in the city, you're the national treasure,' that's what she said to me," Drake raps on the song. Shortly after the livestream aired, popular sports journalist Taylor Rooks posted an Instagram Story that did not leave much room for doubt as to who Drake was referring to.

Rooks shared a screenshot of the ICEMAN stream to her own Instagram Story with the caption, "That's what she said to me," directly quoting the line from the song. Her post caused fans to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

Drake Taylor Rooks Relationship

Fans also speculated that former X/Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's posts about Drake during his battle with Kendrick Lamar stemmed from this friendship, which Taylor Rooks herself has routinely called nothing more than a friendship.

Drake made headlines on Friday for his livestream, which marked the beginning of the ICEMAN rollout. He officially dropped "What Did I Miss?" when the stream concluded, where he seemingly dissed LeBron James for a second time. He also made more allusions to last year's battle, which continues to remain one of the biggest stories in hip-hop thanks to Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group pertaining to "Not Like Us."

As for the relationship between Drake and Taylor Rooks, they have not spoken on it beyond being close friends, and fans should take them at their word. Drake is a huge basketball fan, so it is not surprising that he rubs shoulders with popular personalities in basketball media. Rooks last worked for TNT Sports as part of their NBA on TNT coverage. Since TNT lost the rights to broadcast NBA games ahead of the 2025-26 season, it will be interesting to see where she goes next.

