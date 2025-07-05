Drake teased "What Did I Miss?" as well, which he dropped on streaming platforms just moments after his YouTube stream ended.

He paints himself as being a little damaged by the betrayal, but Drake also seems like he's been able to move on. In fact, he's letting everyone know that he's done with the fakeness and only at half strength on this song. "F*ck the raps, I'm more impressed by your acting skills/ I'm back, for real, you boys barely cracked the shell / I'm big tired of fake love like tractor wheels."

He continues, "Family only feels like a riddle to affiliates that thought they was safer 'cause they played the middle / Losing all these friends really got to me, I was talking to Taylor over drinks and it was getting deep / [...] / I was a fool to believe we could do it together / It's still "Heartbreak Drake," but I glued it together / Do not come around the guys playing peace maker."

One of them is being dubbed by Genius as "Supermax Deals." Overall, it's an update on his frame of mind right now. Over a chilly beat, Drake tells his fans and detractors that he's staying locked in. However, at the same time, he can't ignore that his circle is dwindling.

