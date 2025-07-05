Drake Divulges On His Current Mental State On Another "ICEMAN" Snippet

BY Zachary Horvath 722 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake teased "What Did I Miss?" as well, which he dropped on streaming platforms just moments after his YouTube stream ended.

Drake has endured a lot of hate and lyrical jabs over the last 12 months and change. On his next album it seems like he will be giving fans looks at how he's been digesting it all. During his YouTube livestream titled "ICEMAN EPISODE ONE," the Canadian megastar previewed a handful of future ICEMAN cuts.

One of them is being dubbed by Genius as "Supermax Deals." Overall, it's an update on his frame of mind right now. Over a chilly beat, Drake tells his fans and detractors that he's staying locked in. However, at the same time, he can't ignore that his circle is dwindling.

"And this summer I'm staying so focused / Somebody could say the weather changed and I wouldn't notice / The company I keep is getting smaller, while the other companies are all growing and overflowing," he raps in a monotone delivery.

He continues, "Family only feels like a riddle to affiliates that thought they was safer 'cause they played the middle / Losing all these friends really got to me, I was talking to Taylor over drinks and it was getting deep / [...] / I was a fool to believe we could do it together / It's still "Heartbreak Drake," but I glued it together / Do not come around the guys playing peace maker."

Read More: Diddy Trial: Guilty Verdict Explained, Sentencing Ahead

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

He paints himself as being a little damaged by the betrayal, but Drake also seems like he's been able to move on. In fact, he's letting everyone know that he's done with the fakeness and only at half strength on this song. "F*ck the raps, I'm more impressed by your acting skills/ I'm back, for real, you boys barely cracked the shell / I'm big tired of fake love like tractor wheels."

"Supermax Deals" sounds like a future opening or closing track given that it ends on a cliff hanger. "Yeah / Supermax deals, watch out now," Drake says on the outro as caught by NFR Podcast.

The other highlight of the evening stream was "What Did I Miss?" He dropped it officially after it concluded. On it, Drake focuses on similar topics and takes subliminal shots at the likes of LeBron James and even Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: Air Jordan: 10 Iconic Moments From MJ’s Legendary Career

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.6K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Confirms That "Iceman" Is Dropping This Year 9.1K
Drake Disses LeBron James New Song What Did I Miss Hip Hop News Sports Drake Disses LeBron James Once Again On New Song "What Did I Miss?" 2.0K
Mal Drake New Album Iceman Bomb Hip Hop News Music Mal Claims Drake's New Album "Iceman" Has A "Bomb" On It 14.3K