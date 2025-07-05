Drake has endured a lot of hate and lyrical jabs over the last 12 months and change. On his next album it seems like he will be giving fans looks at how he's been digesting it all. During his YouTube livestream titled "ICEMAN EPISODE ONE," the Canadian megastar previewed a handful of future ICEMAN cuts.
One of them is being dubbed by Genius as "Supermax Deals." Overall, it's an update on his frame of mind right now. Over a chilly beat, Drake tells his fans and detractors that he's staying locked in. However, at the same time, he can't ignore that his circle is dwindling.
"And this summer I'm staying so focused / Somebody could say the weather changed and I wouldn't notice / The company I keep is getting smaller, while the other companies are all growing and overflowing," he raps in a monotone delivery.
He continues, "Family only feels like a riddle to affiliates that thought they was safer 'cause they played the middle / Losing all these friends really got to me, I was talking to Taylor over drinks and it was getting deep / [...] / I was a fool to believe we could do it together / It's still "Heartbreak Drake," but I glued it together / Do not come around the guys playing peace maker."
Drake "What Did I Miss?"
He paints himself as being a little damaged by the betrayal, but Drake also seems like he's been able to move on. In fact, he's letting everyone know that he's done with the fakeness and only at half strength on this song. "F*ck the raps, I'm more impressed by your acting skills/ I'm back, for real, you boys barely cracked the shell / I'm big tired of fake love like tractor wheels."
"Supermax Deals" sounds like a future opening or closing track given that it ends on a cliff hanger. "Yeah / Supermax deals, watch out now," Drake says on the outro as caught by NFR Podcast.
The other highlight of the evening stream was "What Did I Miss?" He dropped it officially after it concluded. On it, Drake focuses on similar topics and takes subliminal shots at the likes of LeBron James and even Kendrick Lamar.