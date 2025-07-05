Drake seems to have kicked his new ICEMAN album's rollout into full gear via the new track "What Did I Miss?" The mid-paced and wavy banger surprised fans last night during his livestream, and it contains a lot of shots that fans have interpreted against LeBron James and perhaps a few other folks.

In general, the track takes aim at all the friends who betrayed Drizzy during the Kendrick Lamar beef in his view. Via some of these bars, particularly ones seemingly reserved for the Los Angeles Laker, he also acknowledges that he's been up and down, but never out.

"I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**kriding gang since 'Headlines,'" the 6ix God rapped on the cut, as caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter. For those unaware, LeBron was among his opps present at K.Dot's Juneteenth concert last year, a list that also includes The Weeknd, DeMar DeRozan, and possibly a few other folks.

As you can imagine, fans are very split on how to interpret this. Some believe the OVO mogul has every right to diss the basketball legend, whereas others think it's a petty move.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

If you didn't already know, Drake and LeBron James' beef became a hot topic of social media speculation almost immediately after "Not Like Us" came out. Videos emerged of Bron dancing to it, and folks noticed how he stopped publicly commenting on the battle. Still, he seemed to support Kendrick, and a lot of lyrical and social media shade in the aftermath has fans thinking the former besties are frosty now.

In any case, Drake is clapping back against the haters and establishing his dominance on "What Did I Miss?" You might find that to be an ironic title since he hasn't exactly let up any shade against Kendrick Lamar and company. But what The Boy missed was all the folks who turned on him despite their public support of him before.