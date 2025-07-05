LeBron James Seemingly Likes Post About Future's Alleged Drake Response

May 1, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake talks to Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during game one of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Cleveland defeated Toronto in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This is a speculative fan theory that emerged from Drake's new song "What Did I Miss?" and its disses towards LeBron James, Future, and more.

The Kendrick Lamar battle made a lot of former Drake friends switch sides for one reason or another, and Future and LeBron James are two big names in that conversation. Of course, there are many more on that list, but some recent social media activity and song releases have opened up the conversation once more.

For those unaware, Drizzy just dropped his new song "What Did I Miss?" and dissed all his traitors in the process, including Fewtch and Bron. The allusions to Pluto are more general thanks to references to folks he loves hanging out with people dissing him.

On the other hand, Drake's alleged LeBron James diss appears thanks to a line referencing Kendrick's Pop Out concert last year. However, the specific framing of this around the 2011 "Headlines" days might point that diss closer to someone like Tyler, The Creator.

Nevertheless, Future seemed to respond to Drake with a vague tweet. "Ima always choose being a real one over anything..." he tweeted hours after "What Did I Miss?" premiered. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, James allegedly liked Complex's IG post covering the tweet.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

Does this actually confirm any of these fan interpretations? Not at all. Nevertheless, it's a curious development given the context of all of this, whether intentional or not. So take these discussions with a massive grain of salt, as Drake has plenty of opps in his sights.

As such, some quick interpretations upon the release of "What Did I Miss?" continue to experience reevaluations and re-contextualizations online. For example, The Weeknd was also at the Pop Out, as was DeMar DeRozan. There are also other former peers like A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin, and more who could've inspired certain bars.

In any case, the point is this: Drake can't say he wasn't surprised by the backstabbing. But he will combat it all the same. Whether or not the bars within "What Did I Miss?" target specific individuals is something only the 6ix God knows. But all of these detractors' social media activity fuels that fire, whether they intended to do so or not.

