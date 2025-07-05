Drake just dropped his new song "What Did I Miss?" to fully kick off the ICEMAN rollout, which disses Kendrick Lamar and all his former friends who turned their backs on him as a result of that battle. Rick Ross is one of many names applicable to many lines on the track, but fans found one specific bar that might allude to him directly.

First, some context. At a Rozay Vancouver concert last year, some Drizzy fans attacked him and his crew after a DJ played K.Dot's "Not Like Us."

The fight was a big moment amid the beef, and the 6ix God seemed to reference it on this new record. "Yeah, n***as get punched in the face on some TLC s**t, on the dead guys / Some TLC s**t 'cause, my n***a, you gon' need a chilly ice pack for your left eye," he rapped on the cut.

Chilli and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes are two members of TLC (RIP Left Eye), and Ross ironically received a punch on the left side of his face... Allegedly. A post from Livebitez on Instagram shows the previous altercation and fans' interpretations of the bar on Genius.

"What Did I Miss?" – Drake

Maybe this is all just perfect coincidence, but considering other Drake disses on "What Did I Miss?," it's not out of the question. For example, a specific name-drop of Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert last year pointed many die-hards in the direction of LeBron James. However, The Weeknd, Tyler, The Creator, DeMar DeRozan, and probably more big names could also apply.

For those unaware, Drake and Rick Ross' beef has been one of the clearest and most direct in this whole year-plus-long exchange. Where other MCs engaged in more subliminal shots and jabs, these two made their current disdain for one another very clear via various methods.