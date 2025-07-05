Future Seemingly Responds To Drake's Shots On "What Did I Miss?"

Future Responds Drake Shots What Did I Miss Hip Hop News
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future
A vague Future tweet led many to reflect on the Drake beef that began as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle.

Drake recently dropped a new song "What Did I Miss?" to kick off his ICEMAN album rollout into full gear, and Future is likely one of many former friends he dissed on it. It's all as a result of Drizzy's Kendrick Lamar battle, which began with K.Dot's feature on Fewtch's "Like That" track with Metro Boomin on WE DON'T TRUST YOU in March of 2024.

While Future hasn't said much about the Drake beef, some fans believe that his recent vague tweet from the wee hours of Saturday morning (July 5) indicate a possible response to this new track. As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Pluto tweeted out the following: "Ima always choose being a real one over anything..."

Of course, nothing explicitly connects this to the 6ix God, the beef, the battle, or anything having to do with "What Did I Miss?" However, fans can't help but look at the timeline, the context, and the timing of this as far too convenient. Still, take it with a massive grain of salt.

As for what the Atlanta trap superstar is "being a real one" about, that's up for speculative fans to debate over. If this is really a response to new disses about betrayal and ungratefulness, then the implication is that he cut ties for reasons that relate to his principles.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

Other Drake shots on "What Did I Miss?" are more specific. Some of the lines folks interpreted as opposed to Future are those referring to "people [he] loves hanging around p***ies who try" him.

But over references to K.Dot's Pop Out concert on Juneteenth last year provide a more solid list of names. LeBron James, Tyler, The Creator, DeMar DeRozan, The Weeknd, and probably others could be targets of that line.

As for Future and Drake's rift, the latter previously admitted on "Family Matters" that they never really went through anything from his point of view. Rather, he characterized his What A Time To Be Alive collaborator's betrayal as "influence" from others like Metro Boomin.

We will see if anything comes out to disprove this possible and wholly speculative interpretation. Or, on the other hand, if we get more direct references.

