Drake is rolling out his new album ICEMAN, although a lot of OVO fans are still skeptical about whether or not this will be the actual title. Nevertheless, they were not skeptical enough to pass up on the opportunity of seeing their GOAT on the road.

For those unaware, Drizzy recently hosted a livestream titled "ICEMAN Episode One" in which he previewed new music from a large ICEMAN-branded truck. Some other promo material alluding to that moniker emerged during this livestream. Of course, there's the brand-new single "What Did I Miss?" and a few other considerations.

But as caught by korza on Twitter, the 6ix God's live session quickly caught some stream sniping. If you don't know what that means, it generally refers to people entering a stream without the streamer's knowledge. It usually shows up in gaming contexts (watching a player's stream to gain advantage in the game) or for more negative reasons (like harassing a streamer during their live session).

In the case of this ICEMAN promo, stream sniping manifested as just excited fans on the street calling out for The Boy as they followed his route. Also, his stream even showed up on billboards around the city.

"What Did I Miss?" – Drake

But there were also some more confrontational interactions during Drake's stream. One fan – or hater, more accurately – called him a "b***h" during the live session, and he clapped back on the spot. We had mostly seen lyrical examples of the Toronto superstar airing out the haters, so we're sure this was cathartic for many die-hards.

Speaking of lyrical conflict, Drake's disses on "What Did I Miss?" could relate to a whole lot of people. A line about the Kendrick Lamar Pop Out concert pointed fans to LeBron James, The Weeknd, DeMar DeRozan, and possibly more. Whatever your interpretation is, it falls in line with the song's general themes of betrayal and ungratefulness.