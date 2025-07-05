Drake Claps Back At Hater Who Called Him A "B*tch" During Livestream

Drake dropped a new song called "What Did I Miss?" on Friday, and the ensuing livestream turned out to be a spectacle.

Tonight, Drake finally blessed fans with a new song after weeks of teasing his new album Iceman. In fact, the artist premiered the song through a livestream called "ICEMAN EPISODE ONE." This track is called "What Did I Miss?," and it just so happens to feature some bars aimed at Kendrick Lamar. The reactions on social media are strong, with fans showcasing their support for the Canadian megastar.

Overall, the livestream was quite eerie. It began with shots of a random warehouse, in which there were numerous blocks of ice. Eventually, Drake came into the picture, and entered the breakroom. This is where we got to see old footage of the artist. Subsequently, the song came on, and we got a music video, as well as a live-ish performance from Drizzy.

This then went into an elongated sequence of Drake driving a van around Toronto. It was ambiguous as to whether or not this was truly live. However, it appeared as though he was stream sniped. This led to fans swarming the van and saying nice words.

Drake - What Did I Miss?

Unfortunately, not everyone was so kind. There was one fan who called Drake a "b*tch." However, he didn't seem to mind it that much as he had a tongue in cheek response. He brushed the fan off, and it was a quick-witted comeback. In fact, it was so quick-witted that some might question whether or not it was staged.

Now, fans are simply waiting for Iceman to officially drop. We still do not have a release date at this time, and fans are certainly clamoring for one. At the end of the day, Drizzy is still one of the biggest artists in the world, and when he drops, the whole world pays attention.

At midnight, "What Did I Miss?" is expected to get an official release on DSPs. Whether or not Drake makes good on that promise, remains to be seen.

