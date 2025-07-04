NORE Wants To Know What Melyssa Ford Thinks Of Drake & Joe Budden's Beef

Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NORE was the most recent guest on "The Joe Budden Podcast" alongside Melyssa Ford and company, on which they discussed Drake and much more.

Drake and Joe Budden have one of the most multi-faceted hip-hop beefs of the modern era, since shots appear both on wax and via shady Instagram comments, podcast remarks, DMs, and more. On the latter's titular podcast, Melyssa Ford and the rest of the hosts welcomed NORE as their most recent guest, who had some questions about this feud.

Specifically, he asked Ford how she felt about Budden, her media colleague, having beef with Drizzy, a previous romantic partner. In a clip caught by Dash on Twitter, N.O.R.E. got the rest of the JBP quite excited with his question, but she questioned whether or not the two MCs even have a beef in the first place. "It's not a beef if it's one-sided," the former video vixen remarked.

"I feel like Joe's opinion on hip-hop in its totality... It really is an opinion you have to actually look at," Noreaga responded. For the record, he doesn't think Drake and Joe Budden necessarily have beef either. "So even if you don't agree with it, he's a real hip-hop fan. And he's willing to lose his relationship. That's the point that I don't understand about the Virgo part. But he keeps it so real with hip-hop that he be willing to lose his relationships for keeping it real to hip-hop."

Drake Joe Budden Beef

"I kind of think the reason why he does is because, often times, his predictions, the playback in six months or a year, it's almost a prophecy," Melyssa Ford responded. "So it's almost like, 'F**k!' You know what I mean? It might take some time, but it comes around full circle. You can be mad, but you can't really be mad. And I've seen it a lot up here."

"He ain't gon' stop Joe," QueenzFlip vaguely remarked. We will see if the 6ix God or Budden give fans reasons to believe they are still tense in the future.

For those unaware, Drake, Melyssa Ford, and Joe Budden's connection was front and center during the 4ome $exy $ongs 4 U rollout. The Boy praised Ford as a "legend from the 6ix" and blasted Joe as a "d**k-sucker," and even sent her flowers during a podcast episode taping.

