Drake Likes AI-Generated Image Of Joe Budden In Underwear Shared By 50 Cent

BY Caroline Fisher 313 Views
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent is not backing down.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to going after people online, and it looks like Joe Budden is his latest target. During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden shared his thoughts on 50 Cent trolling the late Irv Gotti, who passed away earlier this month. He did so by posting a photo of himself smoking a hookah pipe next to a fake gravestone. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned the post. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL." Budden argued that it's wrong to speak poorly about anyone who's passed away, and suggested that Fif might need therapy.

“Hip Hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” he explained. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.” Unsurprisingly, 50 Cent didn't wait long to fire back, and didn't hold back in the slightest.

50 Cent Disses Joe Budden

"Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B_itch you need to stop walking around naked. The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a screen grab of the podcast. Of course, he's referencing the lewdness charge Budden caught back in December after his neighbor's doorbell camera captured him standing naked outside of their apartment. Budden addressed the debacle on the podcast the following month, blaming the whole thing on his sleepwalking habits and confirming that the charge had been dropped.

50 Cent won't be letting it go anytime soon, however. In a follow-up post today, he shared an AI-generated image of Budden in his underwear. "Joe where the fvck is you going, The Diamond club in the Bronx. You shot da fvck out boy! @bransoncognac @50centaction @lecheminduroi," he captioned it. The post prompted some interesting reactions from his followers, and even earned a like from Drake, who has his own fair share of issues with Budden these days.

