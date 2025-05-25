50 Cent Continues To Troll Joe Budden After Knicks Game Run-In

50 Cent and Joe Budden have a history of not getting along, and recently, the former hopped online to do a bit of trolling. Their feud started earlier this year following the passing of Irv Gotti. At the time, Fif had taken to social media to clown the late music executive one last time. Many found this to be disrespectful, including Budden. He even suggested the cold-hearted reaction could indicate that Fif needs professional help.

“Hip-hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” he stated on his podcast. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”

Unsurprisingly, Fif was quick to fire back. He shared an AI-generated image of Budden sleepwalking in the nude. The internet personality got into legal trouble late last year after his neighbor caught him on camera trying to get into their apartment while naked. Budden later attributed this to his bad sleepwalking habit and the lewdness charge was eventually dropped.

50 Cent & Joe Budden Beef

In the midst of the internet feud, both of them attended the Knicks and Pistons game at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. Coincidentally enough, they were seated pretty close to each other, with Budden enjoying the game from the row directly behind Fif. Luckily, they kept things civil, and they were even spotted exchanging a few words at one point in the evening.

That doesn't mean 50 Cent is done trolling, however. In a since-deleted post, he shared a video of Budden standing in the street waiting for a car to pick him up. "See Joe DAMN THEY TAKING TOO LONG TO PICK YOU UP BRO! Terror Squad you dead, leave joe & jada alone! That ain't gonna cut it!" Fif captioned it, as captured by What's Da Bizzness on X.