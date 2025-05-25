50 Cent Continues To Troll Joe Budden After Knicks Game Run-In

BY Caroline Fisher 614 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Trolls Joe Budden After Knicks Game Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent began clowning Joe Budden online earlier this year, after the podcaster criticized his reaction to Irv Gotti's passing.

50 Cent and Joe Budden have a history of not getting along, and recently, the former hopped online to do a bit of trolling. Their feud started earlier this year following the passing of Irv Gotti. At the time, Fif had taken to social media to clown the late music executive one last time. Many found this to be disrespectful, including Budden. He even suggested the cold-hearted reaction could indicate that Fif needs professional help.

“Hip-hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” he stated on his podcast. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”

Unsurprisingly, Fif was quick to fire back. He shared an AI-generated image of Budden sleepwalking in the nude. The internet personality got into legal trouble late last year after his neighbor caught him on camera trying to get into their apartment while naked. Budden later attributed this to his bad sleepwalking habit and the lewdness charge was eventually dropped.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Predicting His Fate Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

50 Cent & Joe Budden Beef

In the midst of the internet feud, both of them attended the Knicks and Pistons game at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. Coincidentally enough, they were seated pretty close to each other, with Budden enjoying the game from the row directly behind Fif. Luckily, they kept things civil, and they were even spotted exchanging a few words at one point in the evening.

That doesn't mean 50 Cent is done trolling, however. In a since-deleted post, he shared a video of Budden standing in the street waiting for a car to pick him up. "See Joe DAMN THEY TAKING TOO LONG TO PICK YOU UP BRO! Terror Squad you dead, leave joe & jada alone! That ain't gonna cut it!" Fif captioned it, as captured by What's Da Bizzness on X.

Budden's not the only person he's trolled recently, however. He also went after Diddy again yesterday, sharing another AI-generated image on Instagram.

Read More: 50 Cent Reportedly Tries To Use A.I. To Troll Lil Kim Over Her Recent Photo

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tony Yayo Scared Joe Budden 50 Cent Hip Hop News Music Tony Yayo Admits He Was “Scared” For Joe Budden At Knicks Game With 50 Cent 2.4K
50 Cent Joe Budden Instagram Troll Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Turns Joe Budden's Own Words Against Him In Latest Instagram Troll 2.8K
50 Cent Cryptic Message Joe Budden Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Sends Joe Budden Cryptic Message After “Spooky” Strip Club Incident 5.1K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Drake Likes AI-Generated Image Of Joe Budden In Underwear Shared By 50 Cent 2.2K