50 Cent is saving most of his Instagram trolls these days for folks like Diddy, Jadakiss, and Fabolous, but that doesn't mean Lil Kim is safe. The two New Yorkers have been at odds for years and years, and he never passes up on an opportunity to troll any of his frequent foes.

As caught by Complex, Fif reportedly reposted an Instagram video of someone criticizing a picture of the Brooklyn femcee. "Can you not make a person look this bad?" the person reportedly expressed. Sadly, it seems like all the posts in this exchange have been removed from the social media platform at press time, so you will have a hard time finding them.

Nevertheless, 50 Cent's trolling of Lil Kim did not stop there. He reportedly said he took the picture of Kim and tried to use artificial intelligence technology to "fix" it. But it looks like this didn't do anything to dissuade the dismissal.

"Gotta hit the gym before they do me like they doing Kim! LOL," 50 reportedly captioned his post. "Ok I tried to fix it, Man AI couldn't fix this s**t give me a break. That a** changing colors."

Did 50 Cent Take The Stand?

Feb 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent watches as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to play at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Lil Kim's tension goes back all the way to 2003, although they have linked up and set things aside multiple times since then. It all goes back to "Magic Stick." That collab was allegedly supposed to land on Get Rich Or Die Tryin' and had another female rapper on it. It didn't pan out, and Kim allegedly didn't hand in her verse in time after the other femcee exited. So, by the time they ironed it out, it appeared on 2003's La Bella Mafia.

But this conflict has always been there ever since 50 Cent dissed Lil Kim in a Hot 97 freestyle in 2003. "I wrote 'Magic Stick,' I gave Kim a hit / Then I wouldn't shoot the video, she threw a lil' fit," he rapped. "Why would I care bout your emotions? You're not my b***h." We will see if there are any other chapters to this drama.

Elsewhere, Fif is busy with his Diddy trolling. In fact, he's said so much about the whole thing that a lot of people are wondering whether or not he provided witness testimony. That's far from the case, but 50 did joke about getting $20 to stand with protestors outside the courthouse.