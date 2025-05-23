50 Cent Swallows His Pride And Encourages Dame Dash To Bounce Back From Financial Woes

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor & Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024.
Dame Dash has to cough up a lot of cash and assets due to his debts and lawsuit judgements. But 50 Cent thinks he can win again one day.

50 Cent is usually quite relentless with his trolling, and Dame Dash has certainly been the victim of that over the years. However, things aren't always that serious, and the G-Unit mogul took to his Instagram to show some support.

For those unaware, the former Roc-A-Fella executive is facing a lot of financial struggle right now due to debts and lawsuits. He must sell his film studio and streaming network, one of many debt collection strategies he must handle. Fif reacted to this latest order, and his caption was shockingly sympathetic – and verse-like.

"Dame where you at bounce back, a little stress but no depression," 50 Cent expressed concerning Dame Dash. "A little set back is just a lesson, you get a little arrogant you lose blessings, but when you know how to Win you win. So quit f***ing around and Win again. Chin Up!" Is this a hack or are we in an alternate universe?

Jokes aside, the feud between these two hip-hop moguls stretches back far and wide. To see this sort of support is quite surprising for fans, but then again, possible bankruptcy is more serious than any petty beef could be.

Read More: Dame Dash Trolls 50 Cent For Patting Cam’ron On The Butt

Did 50 Cent Testify At Diddy Trial?

However, another massive headline to contend with these days is 50 Cent's commentary on the explosive and ongoing Diddy trial. Many folks wondered whether or not 50 testified in court for some reason. To make it crystal clear, he did not provide witness testimony. Nothing in this legal process so far has even remotely suggested that possibility.

Still, the Queens icon will continue to troll Sean Combs throughout this process. That's another rap rivalry with a whole lot of baggage and backstory behind it.

As for Dame Dash's financial woes, he must also sell more assets such as his stake in The Dash Group to account for his lawsuit judgements and outstanding debts. We will see if there are any other resolutions to this in court.

Maybe Dame bounces back quickly or a few years from now with new business and financial ventures. But throughout it all, we're sure 50 Cent will still have some things to mock him over.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Dame Dash For Being “Broke”

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
