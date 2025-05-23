50 Cent is usually quite relentless with his trolling, and Dame Dash has certainly been the victim of that over the years. However, things aren't always that serious, and the G-Unit mogul took to his Instagram to show some support.

For those unaware, the former Roc-A-Fella executive is facing a lot of financial struggle right now due to debts and lawsuits. He must sell his film studio and streaming network, one of many debt collection strategies he must handle. Fif reacted to this latest order, and his caption was shockingly sympathetic – and verse-like.

"Dame where you at bounce back, a little stress but no depression," 50 Cent expressed concerning Dame Dash. "A little set back is just a lesson, you get a little arrogant you lose blessings, but when you know how to Win you win. So quit f***ing around and Win again. Chin Up!" Is this a hack or are we in an alternate universe?

Jokes aside, the feud between these two hip-hop moguls stretches back far and wide. To see this sort of support is quite surprising for fans, but then again, possible bankruptcy is more serious than any petty beef could be.

Did 50 Cent Testify At Diddy Trial?

However, another massive headline to contend with these days is 50 Cent's commentary on the explosive and ongoing Diddy trial. Many folks wondered whether or not 50 testified in court for some reason. To make it crystal clear, he did not provide witness testimony. Nothing in this legal process so far has even remotely suggested that possibility.

Still, the Queens icon will continue to troll Sean Combs throughout this process. That's another rap rivalry with a whole lot of baggage and backstory behind it.

As for Dame Dash's financial woes, he must also sell more assets such as his stake in The Dash Group to account for his lawsuit judgements and outstanding debts. We will see if there are any other resolutions to this in court.