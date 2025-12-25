Blueface Recalls How His "Life Was In Danger" During Las Vegas Shooting

Blueface was the most guest on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where the two talked about his romantic turbulence, his relationship with his family, his post-prison music career, and a lot more. However, one of the more revealing moments of the interview came when the California rapper reflected on the 2022 Las Vegas shooting that landed him a probation sentence and, eventually after his violations, jail time.

While he was speaking on the circumstances that led him to prison in these past two years, he specifically spoke to him shooting at another man in Vegas. It happened because the man was allegedly joking about the car Blue was in or around. "To be honest, I didn't know anything about the jokes or anything prior," he remarked at the one-hour, eight-minute, 20-second mark of the video below. "All I know is when he pulled up, tires were screeching, and the window was down, and he was yelling. [That's] why I reacted the way I reacted. I felt like my life was in danger. I've been there before. So I just did what I've known to do in that moment."

When Sharpe asked if there was a better way to solve this, Blueface had jokes. "Definitely. I think a conversation is the best way, or boxing gloves if the conversation doesn't get as progressive as it should. If we can't talk it out, if we got to see who's d**k is longer, let's do it. You know some n***as just want to see how far they can piss next to you. Sometimes, you got to out-piss them."

Blueface's Apology

Blueface previously addressed this Las Vegas shooting after authorities lifted the ban he had in place in the city. According to Complex, he apologized to his shooting victim during a livestream with DDG shortly after authorities lifted the ban.