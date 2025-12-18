It's only been a few weeks since Blueface was released from prison. Already, however, the "Thotiana" rapper has found himself in the midst of a whirlwind romance. He's currently in a relationship with a woman named Nevaeh Akira, and she appears to be head over heels for him.

Recently, she even debuted a tattoo of his legal name under her chin. The only problem is that, sadly, his name was misspelled.

One person who was quick to call this out was Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold. Yesterday (December 17), she took to Instagram with a message about the name. "If y’all want to know how to spell my sons name read the [bible] 🤭," she wrote. "John 3:16 is a famous Bible verse from the Gospel of John, stating, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will have ever lasting life 🤷🏿‍♀️."

Blueface New Girlfriend

Nevaeh may not know how to spell her new man's name, but based on her fresh ink, she seems committed. Recently, some social media users have even started to speculate that she's pregnant with his child, though this is unconfirmed.

As for Blueface's exes, they seem to want little to do with him these days. This week, Chrisean Rock began lasering off her Blueface face tattoo, indicating that she's well on her way to moving on. The same can be said for Jaidyn Alexis, who usually stays out of the online drama unless it involves her kids.

Hazel-E, who Blueface dated shortly before making things official with Nevaeh, also seemed very over the father of three when they broke things off. Upon announcing their split, Blueface claimed he wanted to date someone younger.