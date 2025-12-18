Karlissa Saffold Shades Blueface’s Girlfriend For Misspelling His Name In New Tattoo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Blueface performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Recently, Blueface's new boo Nevaeh Akira debuted a tattoo of the rapper's name under her chin, prompting a response from his mother.

It's only been a few weeks since Blueface was released from prison. Already, however, the "Thotiana" rapper has found himself in the midst of a whirlwind romance. He's currently in a relationship with a woman named Nevaeh Akira, and she appears to be head over heels for him.

Recently, she even debuted a tattoo of his legal name under her chin. The only problem is that, sadly, his name was misspelled.

One person who was quick to call this out was Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold. Yesterday (December 17), she took to Instagram with a message about the name. "If y’all want to know how to spell my sons name read the [bible] 🤭," she wrote. "John 3:16 is a famous Bible verse from the Gospel of John, stating, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will have ever lasting life 🤷🏿‍♀️."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears As She Lasers Off Blueface Tattoo

Blueface New Girlfriend

Nevaeh may not know how to spell her new man's name, but based on her fresh ink, she seems committed. Recently, some social media users have even started to speculate that she's pregnant with his child, though this is unconfirmed.

As for Blueface's exes, they seem to want little to do with him these days. This week, Chrisean Rock began lasering off her Blueface face tattoo, indicating that she's well on her way to moving on. The same can be said for Jaidyn Alexis, who usually stays out of the online drama unless it involves her kids.

Hazel-E, who Blueface dated shortly before making things official with Nevaeh, also seemed very over the father of three when they broke things off. Upon announcing their split, Blueface claimed he wanted to date someone younger.

"I'm too old? You're a convicted felon. Let's start there," she said in response. "I went below to f*ck with you."

Read More: Fans Theorize Blueface's New Girlfriend Is Pregnant After She Got His Name Tattooed

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
