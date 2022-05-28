tattoos
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Eerie Skeleton TattooFans have had mixed reactions to Kid Cudi's new skeletal tattoo.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearCoi Leray Shows Off New Ink, Twerks On IGCoi Leray took to Instagram to flex her new thigh tattoo.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Says She's Considered Removing Blueface Tattoos But Doesn't Believe She Ever WillChrisean has at least seven pieces of ink dedicated to Blue, while the rapper reportedly refuses to get any tributes to her.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBest & Worst Face Tattoos On Rappers: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane & MoreAre face tattoos the must-have accessory for rappers?By Victor Omega
- RelationshipsBhad Bhabie Has Six Chief Keef TattoosWhile the rapper detailed her unofficial relationship with Sosa, she also clarified that she wants to get them removed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shows Off New Tattoo Covering Their Entire ForeheadLil Uzi Vert has yet another new tattoo.By Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureLil Peep's Tattoos & Their MeaningsLate rapper Lil Peep had around 59 tattoos at the time of his death. Here's a look at some of their meanings.By Josh Megson
- LifeBhad Bhabie Tattoos Jerrika Karlae's NameElsewhere on social media, the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist has been expressing plenty of love for Chief Keef.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Show Off "Commitment" With Valentine's Day TattoosJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got matching tattoos on Valentine's Day.By Cole Blake
- MusicPost Malone Denied Entry At A Hotel Bar For Surprising ReasonWhile on tour, Post Malone was denied entry at the QT Hotel because of his tattoos.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Removes Kim Kardashian TattoosPete Davidson appears to have had all of his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed.By Cole Blake
- AnticsBandman Kevo Tattoos Kobe Bryant & Kanye West’s Face On His LegThe Chicago rapper added more portraits to his "WLM" sleeve. By Lamar Banks
- MusicBandman Kevo Gets "White Lives Matter" TattooBandman Kevo has gotten the phrase "White Lives Matter" tattooed on his leg.By Cole Blake
- MusicChris Brown Is In Awe Of Fan With Massive Portrait TattooA man inked Breezy's face on his head—right next to a tattoo of Michael Jackson.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Wants Licking Armpits To Be Normalized During Sex"My saliva yo deodorant," the 19-year-old tweeted earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSteve Lacy Explains Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert & YeLacy also revealed that he and Ye have been in the studio together. By Aron A.
- SportsBronny James Jr. Gets His First TattoosBronny James Jr. has begun his tattoo journey.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRay J Gets Tattoo Of Sister Brandy's Portrait On His LegThe new ink shows Brandy's face covered in tattoos and is apparently the beginning of "The Holy Leg."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Durk Tributes King Von & Brother DThang, Condemns Snitches With New TattoosDurkio's got some new ink that pays tribute to his fallen friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gram50 Cent Superfan Gets Tattoo Of Rapper But He Isn't Impressed: "Who Did This Sh*t?"A rapper got a Fif tattoo with the words "Father and Son," and although 50 Cent clowned him, the fan was excited about the mention.By Erika Marie