Blueface’s Son Javaughn Has Heartbreaking Reaction To His Face Tattoos

BY Caroline Fisher 540 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Son Tattoos Reaction Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
In a new clip, Blueface's young son Javaughn shares his thoughts on the face tattoos his father has gotten in jail.

It goes without saying that Blueface has been through a lot in the past year or so. Last January, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in. He's been behind bars ever since, leaving his friends and family members eager for his return. While these are some undoubtedly difficult circumstances, it appears as though Blueface has been able to occupy himself amid his incarceration.

In November, photos of the new ink he got on his face surfaced online, sparking mixed reactions. Now, his young son Javaughn has even gotten a chance to weigh in. During a livestream with his grandmother Karlissa Saffold, he admitted that he's not the biggest fan of them. “We have the tattoo talk y'all," Saffold began. “He recently saw his dads tatts and was to shy to tell him how he felt about them. So we had to talk about it to give him comfort.”

Read More: Chrisean Rock Blasts Soulja Boy For Ruthless Tweet About Blueface’s Prison Stay

Why Is Blueface In Jail?

The clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Many are able to empathize with the child, and are glad that he has his grandmother to vent to. “Shows what a great relationship you all have that he can come to you and share his feelings ❤️," one viewer writes. “This broke my heart," someone else says. Javaughn isn't the only person patiently waiting on Blueface's return, however. Chrisean Rock, the mother of his youngest child, is also eagerly anticipating his release. Earlier this month, she even rushed to his defense when Soulja Boy dissed him online, making it clear that she wouldn't tolerate it.

“Stop talking s**t about a n***a while they locked up. They locked up, let him be locked up,” she said at the time. “When he told you pull up and he had no security, he was by himself in a Maybach, at the liquor store, on live, where [was] Soulja Boy?” Blueface is currently behind bars for a probation violation. While his exact release date is unconfirmed, he's expected to go home in July of 2025.

Read More: Wack 100 Reveals The Truth About Blueface After Prison Photos Go Viral

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock Blasts Soulja Boy For Ruthless Tweet About Blueface’s Prison Stay 918
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Music Karlissa Saffold Claims Son Blueface Is Too Rich To Fight LA Wildfires Amid Prison Stay 1042
Blueface Dad Chrisean Rock Clout Mom Karlissa Saffold Hip Hop News Gossip Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's Mom, Frantic Over Rapper's "Chrisean Rock" Tattoo On His Face 1417
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Music Karlissa Saffold Begs Kim Kardashian To Get Blueface Out Of Jail, Shades Chrisean Rock 3.5K