Blueface’s Son Javaughn Has Heartbreaking Reaction To His Face Tattoos

It goes without saying that Blueface has been through a lot in the past year or so. Last January, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in. He's been behind bars ever since, leaving his friends and family members eager for his return. While these are some undoubtedly difficult circumstances, it appears as though Blueface has been able to occupy himself amid his incarceration.

In November, photos of the new ink he got on his face surfaced online, sparking mixed reactions. Now, his young son Javaughn has even gotten a chance to weigh in. During a livestream with his grandmother Karlissa Saffold, he admitted that he's not the biggest fan of them. “We have the tattoo talk y'all," Saffold began. “He recently saw his dads tatts and was to shy to tell him how he felt about them. So we had to talk about it to give him comfort.”

Why Is Blueface In Jail?

The clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Many are able to empathize with the child, and are glad that he has his grandmother to vent to. “Shows what a great relationship you all have that he can come to you and share his feelings ❤️," one viewer writes. “This broke my heart," someone else says. Javaughn isn't the only person patiently waiting on Blueface's return, however. Chrisean Rock, the mother of his youngest child, is also eagerly anticipating his release. Earlier this month, she even rushed to his defense when Soulja Boy dissed him online, making it clear that she wouldn't tolerate it.

“Stop talking s**t about a n***a while they locked up. They locked up, let him be locked up,” she said at the time. “When he told you pull up and he had no security, he was by himself in a Maybach, at the liquor store, on live, where [was] Soulja Boy?” Blueface is currently behind bars for a probation violation. While his exact release date is unconfirmed, he's expected to go home in July of 2025.