Blueface Debuts Shocking New Face Tattoos Amid Prison Stay

Blueface has made big changes to his appearance.

It's been a while since fans have heard any big news about Blueface. This is mostly due to the fact that he's currently behind bars. The "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in earlier this year for an alleged parole violation. Unfortunately, it looks like he'll be in jail for at least another few months. That hasn't stopped him from making major changes, however, namely to his appearance. In new footage that surfaced online today, he looks to have gotten some new face tattoos.

The last time supporters saw him, he didn't appear to have nearly as much ink on his face as he does now. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not the tattoos are temporary or the real deal. Either way, the footage has sparked concern among social media users, who are now comparing him to Chrisean Rock. For those who don't recall, she debuted a huge tattoo of Blueface's face on her cheek after he was arrested.

Blueface Seemingly Gets New Ink Behind Bars

While Blueface is wrapped up in his legal issues, Chrisean seems to have been caring for his youngest child Chrisean Jesus, who they welcomed in September of 2023. She's dealt with her own fair share of issues with the law in recent months, but now, it looks like she's committed to staying on a better path. For now, it's unclear whether or not Blueface plans to do the same when he's released.