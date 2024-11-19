Blueface's Sister Kaliwae And Karlissa Saffold Get Into Heated Instagram Feud Over Kaliwae's Children

The Blueface family drama never ends.

Blueface and his family are constantly embroiled in some sort of drama, and that does not seem to be going away, anytime soon. Overall, a lot of this drama stems from Karlissa Saffold, who has become quite popular on social media. Recently, she found herself at odds with her won daughter Kaliwae, who is Blue's sister. It all began when Kaliwae questioned Saffold's grandmothering skills. This was done with the message: “If anything happens to my sons @karlissa_angelic did it. I’ll be home soon son, I will never have you near this women again."

Subsequently, Saffold went off on her daughter on social media with a slick message. “You can come now, but I bet you won’t come before you get done kicking it. You and your brothers are lames; all took after your weak ssa daddies," Saffold wrote. Eventually, this continued in the form of a back-and-forth where Saffold questioned Kaliwae's desire to pick up her own kids. From there, Kaliwae posted a photo of herself with another shady caption towards Saffold. “My own mama gon slime me out fa the bread. That’s why iunno trust yah," she wrote.

Blueface's Sister Kaliwae Speaks Out

Saffold would continue to respond with a few posts of her own. In one of them, Saffold made the claim that this beef started because Kaliwae got plastic surgery, and Saffold warned her against it. "Y’all heard me! The only thing I said to her was she didn’t need surgery and she lost it. But they gone try to make me look bad because I told her pick your own kids up. Now she throwing me under a bus," Saffold wrote. Needless to say, these two have a lot of issues that need to be resolved.

Karlissa Saffold Responds

There really is never a dull moment in the world and orbit of Blueface. Whether it be the exploits of Chrisean Rock, or his own mother, there is always something going on. For now, he remains in jail, and it cannot be easy dealing with all of this mess while locked up.

