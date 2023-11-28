Blueface's Mom Walks Back Sexyy Red Diss: "She Ain't Never Done Nothing To Me"

Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, has issued an apology to Sexyy Red for recently comparing her to her "grandma Bessie" and labeling her "Stanky Red." She did so in a post on her Instagram Story, early Tuesday. This time around, Saffold says Sexyy is "beautiful and brave." The back and forth comes after Blueface's sister accused Sexyy Red of stealing her song.

"It's been heavy on my heart to apologize to Sexyy Red because she ain't never done nothing to me or my comedy may have caused her pain," Saffold wrote. "I think you are brave and beautiful in your own special way. I'm sorry for offending you because I'm not after those who never done anything to me. Please forgive me."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Disses Sexyy Red While Ranking Rap Divas & Blueface's Exes

Sexyy Red Performs At BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Sexyy Red performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

As for her original remarks, Saffold said in a video on social media: "Sexyy Red look like my grandma Bessie she barely cute, she barely cute. Stanky Red ain't either, Stanky Red look like my grandma Bessie, she barely making it, OK? Stanky Red is like, barely." When The Neighborhood Talk shared the post on Instagram, Sexyy replied in the comments section. "Didn't Chrisean knot chu df up," she wrote. Check out Saffold's full apology to Sexyy below.

Karlissa Saffold Apologizes To Sexyy Red

Image Via Instagram @karlissa_angelic

Outside of feuding with Sexyy Red, Saffold recently made headlines for announcing that she wants to launch an OnlyFans page on her son's birthday. "I have to roll out this OnlyFans for Johnathan's 27th or 26th birthday," Saffold said on social media. "You know I lose track, I ain't that good of a mama. So this would be a good birthday present to roll out on January 20. Whoever can help me get my body together by January 20th to roll out my Onlyfans I would appreciate [it]. They would get full credit for my transformation. You gotta be willing to do it for free." Be on the lookout for further updates on Karlissa Saffold and Sexyy Red on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Blueface's Sister Accuses Sexyy Red Of Stealing Her Song

[Via]